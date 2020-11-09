Polestar logo temporarily banned in France over Citroen similarity

A French court has temporarily banned Polestar from using its logo in France, after a three-year legal wrangle over the logo's alleged resemblance to that of Citroën ended in the French marque's favour.
Official court documents from 2017 show that Citroën's parent company, the PSA Group, asked Volvo to stop using Polestar's logo, which comprises a pair of chevrons arranged in a cross motif. It argued that the logo resembles Citroën's 121-year-old double chevron emblem and - by association - the similarly styled logo of premium offshoot DS.
Volvo refused to comply, claiming the logos were not similar, before Citroën took the claim to the European Intellectual Property Office but was unsuccessful in its attempt to prove the two logos' similarities.
Now, a French court has sided with Citroën, ordering Polestar to pay €150,000 (£135,000) to the French brand - 0.05% of what it spends annually on advertising in France - in addition to €70,000 (£63,000) in legal fees. Polestar was also prevented from using its logo in France for six months from the issuing of the court order in July 2020.
It is unclear what this means for a potential roll-out of the electric performance brand in France, but a Polestar spokesperson told Autocar: "Polestar does not operate in France and we currently have no plans to operate in France. There is an ongoing legal case in France concerning the use of the Polestar logo, initiated by Citroën.
"Whilst we cannot comment on the details of the case, we strongly believe in the position of our brand and logo. We recognise that as a new, exciting car brand on the market with ambitious plans to raise the profile of electric mobility, we may gather attention from established auto makers.
"The case only relates to France and does not apply to any other countries."
Polestar was originally launched in 2009 as Polestar Performance, a performance sub-brand of Volvo. Its current logo was introduced in 2017 when the brand was hived off as a stand-alone maker of electrified performance cars.
Autocar has contacted Citroën UK for comment.
Join the debate
Bishop
What rubbish!
Only the French bureaucracy could find against a foreign company to defend a local incumbant in such a way. No one in their right mind would confuse the Polestar logo for that of Citroen - in any case, if anything, Citroen should be flattered.
scotty5
I'm alright Jack.
Volvo refused to comply, claiming the logos were not similar, before Citroën took the claim to the European Intellectual Property Office but was unsuccessful in its attempt to prove the two logos' similarities.
Another ineffective EU quango no doubt. The manufacturer takes it case to the EU who decide against it. The manufacturer then goes to it's memberstate who subsequntly sticks two fingers up at the EU by overturning their decision.
And it's Macron who leads the citicism of the UK for leaving! You couldn't make it up.
Citytiger
scotty5 wrote:
Exactly mate, the EU said Citroen were talking bollocks, so Citroen a French company went to a French court who said Citroen were not talking bollocks and fined Polestar, yet still some people worship at the feet of the EU, this just proves once again why we are best off out of it.
scrap
What are you two talking
What are you two talking about?
The EU says one thing, but a French court disagrees and makes a different ruling. You've just shown that member states are indeed sovereign and free to make their own decisions.
This shows two things: 1, you aren't very clever, and 2 you will criticise the EU regardless of the facts. Extremely tedious.
124spider
What’s the fuss about
It's a meaningless logo which looks nothing like the citroen logo anyway and nothing like the meaningless ds logo either. if this is all they have to worry about then their brands obviously stand for very little.
Peter Cavellini
Are we surprised?
Took them long enough!
TStag
The best badges in my mind
The best badges in my mind are the ones from the likes of Rover and Alfa Romeo. Badges like Honda's are meaningless and are ripe for copying
