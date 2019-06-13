Dacia Duster 2019 long-term review

Why we’re running it: To find out if Dacia's new Duster offer a few little luxuries to overtake more expensive rivals, while still being a practical workhorse
Month 4 - Month 3 - Month 2 - Month 1 - Specs
Life with a Dacia Duster: Month 4
Four adults and their kit, including three bikes, head for Snowdon. Then, 30 miles in… - 15th May 2019
In rock climbing circles, the concept of fun is categorised in three different ways. Bear with.
‘Type 1 fun’ is enjoyable the whole time that you’re doing the activity in question. At no point do you think: ‘This sucks. When will it end?’ Examples might be: eating doughnuts, skiing a freshly bashed piste, having a beer at sunset, driving a Caterham Seven around a dry Donington Park.
‘Type 2 fun’ sucks while you’re doing it, but you’re excited to boast about it at the pub that night, or you look back on the experience as character-forming. It’s retrospective fun. Examples are: doing an Ironman, driving a Mustang in the rain, cycling a Tour de France stage.
‘Type 3’ is an activity you anticipate to be fun, but the reality of it involves a lot of expletives, before you vouch never to do that again. Over the Easter weekend, I headed to the UK’s rock climbing capital, Snowdonia, with three of my closest compadres. My ‘sensible’ better half would go hiking in sunny weather that made it undoubtedly ‘Type 1 fun’. Meanwhile, we three, ‘less sensible’ lads would opt for ‘Type 2 fun’ in the form of two stupidly mountainous 50-mile bike rides.
Join the debate
Thekrankis
Almost bought one recently...
My rugby playing sons were too squashed.
We bought a Honda Jazz instead which has much more rear leg room....
sabre
Reliability and safety
From what I gather in articles regarding the above subjects, the Duster rating for reliability and safety are much below par. Certainly, safety is of much concern and it may explain the low price.
irishboy4
Mechanicals same as a Mercedes
It seems outstanding value for money when you consider that underneath it is mechanically the same as the Mercedes A class, well at least the versions that use the 1461cc diesel engine. The small petrol engines fitted to the Merc A, Merc C class and the Dacia range are Renault clio units. Its all about economies of scale and cost savings. Which goes to prove that those people that buy the Mercs clearly disprove the theory that: "You can fool some of the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time". QED
streaky
The automatic option has disappeared
So far it appears that the automatic option offered on the diesel previous model has been dropped. I'd be tempted if it were offered again. Just as I revelled in the inverted snobbery of a Mk1 Skoda Octavia all those years ago, I admire the honest non-pretentious image of this car.
As for safety ratings, Dacia were open right from the start about their cars not getting higher ratings because it doesn't fit the plethora of (potentially unreliable) electronic "safety" aids that NCAP annoyingly (in my opinion) demands. There's probably nothing wrong with the structural integrity of the bodyshell, which is the important thing.
si73
streaky wrote:
I agree re ncap, these gadgets being the reason a formally 5star punto and 4star panda are now 0star cars, they should have to scores, one for actual crash test results and another for safety kit. As to this dacia, I'm sure you're probably right in suggesting that structurally and in the crash tests its better than its score suggests.
si73
Two scores!!!
Two scores!!!
Mickey James
Best Hosting
have a huge space to carry luggage in the car, nice car. Get rs 99 domain service for hosting details.
carylouder007
Thanks for the complete
Thanks for the complete review of the tours paris Dacia Duster 2019 version. It really helps the readers to understand the condition and performance of the vehicle easily and completely. The site also helps the users to understand the hidden merits of the vehicle.
DW04
reasonably shambolic looking
reasonably shambolic looking car which is completely underated and has a the speed of a snail.
DW04
DW04 wrote:
Pages
Add your comment