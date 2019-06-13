Dacia Duster 2019 long-term review

The plan was to cycle a full lap of Snowdon itself over the spectacular Pen-y-Pass, as well as ride some of Autocar’s favourite mountain roads around Bala. But before I get ahead of myself, we had to get there. And that should have been a relatively simple 245-mile task for our Dacia Duster.

Our first challenge was to precisely pack four adults, three road bikes, all the associated Lycra, helmets, locks and pumps, as well as a pot of plain Pringles, into the SUV. Ours has a towbar, allowing me to attach a bike rack. The Thule EuroRide 2 7-Pin is a delightfully simple and logical bit of kit. It’s a two-bike, heavy-duty rack that needs no instructions to quickly mount and unmount on a whim.

The fourth member of our cavalcade was not on the initial invite list, you see. He’d been doing training for an Ironman (see above: ‘Type 2 fun’) and therefore was classed as too fit to ride with the other two of us fat blokes. He twisted my arm, though. And, as such, we had to take the wheels and saddle off the third bike to fit it into the boot. I was astonished to see its frame slide on top of our luggage with little fuss. Two six-footplus lads slotted neatly onto the rear bench and off we went.

Within the first 30 miles, though, our journey quickly slipped away from being ‘Type 1 fun’. I was needlessly nervous about the bike rack carrying many thousands of pounds of MAMIL’s carbonfibre. But that panging nag faded into insignificance as two warning messages popped up on the Dacia’s dashboard: ‘Check Injection’ and ‘Check Anti-Pollution System’. Thankfully, this wasn’t the first time in my five months with the Duster. Last time, both my local dealer and the AA had told me it was okay to continue. Not wanting to ruin an Easter weekend for four fitness-frenzied millennials, we pressed on, assuming it was the same sensor issue as before.

And for the next 200 miles, as well as another 250 on the return leg, the Dacia performed admirably, in spite of the warning lights. We achieved more than 51mpg fully loaded. All four occupants were comfortable. Indeed, the six-foot Norse triathlon god slept in the back for most of it. Admittedly, his knees felt a bit like lumbar support, and my right elbow was sore on the plastic armrest, but the ride quality and space were very agreeable. To boot, the front-seat DJ delighted at the Bluetooth connectivity of her carefully curated records for the five-and-a-half-hour schlep.

So, as we rolled along the final section of A5, a stunning stretch of road in any car, we concurred that our trip was situated heavily in the ‘Type 2 fun’ camp. Not just because the cycling was to be beautifully brutal, but also because I would later brag, both in the pub and on this page, about perilously driving a Dacia 500 miles with two warning lights on through some of Britain’s most stunning scenery.