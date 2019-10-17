Linda Jackson to be replaced as Citroen CEO, reports say

German automotive media claims Frenchman Vincent Cobee will take over from Brit in management reshuffle
17 October 2019

Citroën CEO Linda Jackson is set to be replaced by a former Nissan and Mitsubishi executive in a shake-up of the French firm's leadership, reports suggest.

German automotive publication Automobilwoche cites sources that claim Jackson, the first English woman and only the third woman in history to run a major car maker, will be moved to another role within the PSA Group. What this will be is yet to be disclosed, however. 

Jackson’s replacement is said to be Vincent Cobee, a Frenchman who held previous roles at Nissan and was Mitsubishi’s head of production until April, when a management reshuffle took place within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in the wake of CEO Carlos Ghosn’s arrest

PSA is currently refusing to comment on the reported leadership change, but it did acknowledge that Cobee has joined as a member of the Citroën brand management team. 

It's said that Cobee’s main responsibility will be improving Citroën’s sales outside of its home country. The brand’s European market share was at 4.5% when Jackson took the helm in 2014 and has hovered around the same point since then. 

2

Daniel Joseph

17 October 2019

When you're already CEO, there's only one direction of travel for you in a reshuffle (assuming Ms Jackson is not going to be appointed Executive Chairman of PSA)

sabre

17 October 2019
  1. It is hoped that the recent incidents at Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi  will not recur at Peugeot-Citroen-Opel, if people move from one to the other.
  2. Citroen share in sales outside France will increse only by increasing the major inhibitor - reliability 

