Linda Jackson to be replaced as Citroen CEO, reports say

Citroën CEO Linda Jackson is set to be replaced by a former Nissan and Mitsubishi executive in a shake-up of the French firm's leadership, reports suggest.

German automotive publication Automobilwoche cites sources that claim Jackson, the first English woman and only the third woman in history to run a major car maker, will be moved to another role within the PSA Group. What this will be is yet to be disclosed, however.

Jackson’s replacement is said to be Vincent Cobee, a Frenchman who held previous roles at Nissan and was Mitsubishi’s head of production until April, when a management reshuffle took place within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in the wake of CEO Carlos Ghosn’s arrest.

PSA is currently refusing to comment on the reported leadership change, but it did acknowledge that Cobee has joined as a member of the Citroën brand management team.

It's said that Cobee’s main responsibility will be improving Citroën’s sales outside of its home country. The brand’s European market share was at 4.5% when Jackson took the helm in 2014 and has hovered around the same point since then.

Read more:

Why Citroën CEO Linda Jackson won Autocar's Great British Women award

Renault board removes Thierry Bolloré as CEO

Citroën boss: comfort and creativity remain core values