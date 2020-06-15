Lamborghini will no longer attend motor shows

Lamborghini has announced that it will no longer attend high-profile motor shows, choosing instead to focus on smaller, bespoke events aimed directly at customers.

The move was confirmed by chief marketing and communications officer Katia Bassi, who told Autocar India: “We decided to abandon the motor shows because we increasingly believe that to have an intimate relationship with the customer is key and motor shows are no longer aligned with our philosophy.”

It means the company's new Sián FKP 37 hypercar will likely be the last Lamborghini to be unwrapped at a public motor show. The striking 808bhp hybrid made its debut at the Frankfurt motor show in September 2019, following the launch of the new Huracán Evo Spyder in Paris and the Aventador SVJ Roadster in Geneva several months previously.

Bassi told Autocar UK that Lamborghini will continue to run a “constant program of exclusive customer events”, including “unveils of exclusive new cars in special locations, exclusive tours and driving programmes for both customers and prospects, and lifestyle events where we can invite our clients, prospects and VIPs to join other like-minded people in appreciating many different aspects of the Lamborghini brand”.

She added: “Lamborghini always proves a significant attraction at motor shows, for both our clients and followers, as well as the broader public in attendance.

“Motor shows in their traditional format have provided an opportunity for people to see new cars and technologies under one roof in a timely way, but influences such as the internet and social media have fundamentally changed that traditional motor show role.

“Moreover, Lamborghini needs to consider its customers, who want exclusivity, personalisation and one-to one contact with our cars and our personnel.”

The Italian brand has yet to confirm when its first bespoke unveiling will take place, but a likely candidate is the 819bhp V12-powered, Aventador-based ‘SVR’ track car that has been previewed in a series of videos and images over the past few months.

The cancellation of the Geneva motor show in March this year and its subsequent semi-official transition to a digital event prompted widespread speculation that motor shows could be on the verge of dying out altogether.