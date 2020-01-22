JLR announces hundreds of redundancies at Halewood

Change from three-shift to two-shift operations at Merseyside factory will impact around 500 workers
22 January 2020

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is to make hundreds of staff redundant at its factory in Halewood, Merseyside.

The plant, which produces the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport, will switch its operating pattern in April, affecting around 10% of its 4000-strong workforce (excluding agency staff).

The British car manufacturer said in a statement: "Through its ongoing transformation programme, JLR is taking action to optimise performance, enable sustainable growth and safeguard the long-term success of our business.

"Central to the Halewood manufacturing strategy, we are moving from a three shift to a 'two-plus' shift pattern from April 2020. This will deliver significant operating efficiencies at the plant, while enabling us to meet the growing customer demand for our new Evoque and Discovery Sport.

"Halewood employees have the opportunity to leave through an enhanced voluntary redundancy programme."

Both models produced at the factory are continuing sales successes, having respectively entered a new model generation and undergone heavy revisions last year, and JLR states that the shift change "is about efficiency, not loss of volume".

JLR has been undergoing a wide-reaching, £2.5 billion cost-cutting programme in the past few years. Named Project Charge, it has returned the company to profit in the third financial quarter of 2019 and is due to be completed in the next few months.

Comments

Comments
9

CarNut170

22 January 2020

Sad for those at the working level paying for mismanagement.

Clearly a company doing SO well.

Paul Dalgarno

22 January 2020
CarNut170 wrote:

Sad for those at the working level paying for mismanagement.

Clearly a company doing SO well.

Why do people categorise people at working level? Managers work too, I’ve been both, so feel I’m qualified to say that. An attitude for the 70s. Hopefully the changes can be made with voluntary redundancies, and the people affected find new jobs.

I think they mismanaged due to concentrating on large overweight cars, wrong side of environmental argument for a long time. Add in an engine range that’s behind in the premium sector, and then problems JLR couldn’t control such as collapse in China, and the VW diesel scandal.

I’d add range cannibalisation of overlapping models, Jag saloons not wanted, and you’ve got big problems.

When I’ve looked at JLR products I’ve also thought them over priced on finance deals too. A Discovery Sport was a good £120 per month more than a similar Audi when I last looked.

CarNut170

22 January 2020
Paul Dalgarno wrote:
CarNut170 wrote:

Sad for those at the working level paying for mismanagement.

Clearly a company doing SO well.

Why do people categorise people at working level? Managers work too, I’ve been both, so feel I’m qualified to say that. An attitude for the 70s. Hopefully the changes can be made with voluntary redundancies, and the people affected find new jobs.

I think they mismanaged due to concentrating on large overweight cars, wrong side of environmental argument for a long time. Add in an engine range that’s behind in the premium sector, and then problems JLR couldn’t control such as collapse in China, and the VW diesel scandal.

I’d add range cannibalisation of overlapping models, Jag saloons not wanted, and you’ve got big problems.

When I’ve looked at JLR products I’ve also thought them over priced on finance deals too. A Discovery Sport was a good £120 per month more than a similar Audi when I last looked.

Line managers and even senior managers would be "the working level" - people who actually impact the product.

The mismanagement at JLR stems from the yes men at the top - who have facilitated the product being where it is. The direction is the issue.

That buck stops with Ralph Speth, but the directors above senior managers must also not be saying no for the issues that are there to be happening.

Yes men. A problem in any organisation.

mrking

22 January 2020

I guess they should have made the new Evoque at least as good looking as the old one, not worse.

xxxx

22 January 2020

From a previous article in Oct 19 "The arrival of the new Range Rover Evoque also helped, with sales of that model up 54.6% compared with the same quarter a year ago. "

mrking

22 January 2020
The new model was well trailed so the old model sales dried up and there was pent up demand for the new one. Including my wife, I know 3 people who had the previous model who wouldn't go near JLR for a good many years. This model is just meh compared to the last one, a bit like when Jag tried to update the XF and just made it plainer and less special.

xxxx

22 January 2020
mrking wrote:

The new model was well trailed so the old model sales dried up and there was pent up demand for the new one. Including my wife, I know 3 people who had the previous model who wouldn't go near JLR for a good many years. This model is just meh compared to the last one, a bit like when Jag tried to update the XF and just made it plainer and less special.

sales of old model cars always tale off. The new Evoke has been well recieved and is selling well. It looks better than the last one too, IMKHO of course

CarNut170

22 January 2020
xxxx wrote:

From a previous article in Oct 19 "The arrival of the new Range Rover Evoque also helped, with sales of that model up 54.6% compared with the same quarter a year ago. "

It's down to JLR's predictions of sales, predictably, being wrong. Why this is even news at this point is anyone's guess!

It's laughable that their recent reports that they're on the mend have suddenly been contrasted with substantial job cuts.

Make no mistake, there is no smooth sailing ahead for JLR.

Overdrive

22 January 2020

A company needs to what it needs to do make money, nevertheless, terrible news for those who are losing their jobs and their families.

