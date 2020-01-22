JLR announces hundreds of redundancies at Halewood

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is to make hundreds of staff redundant at its factory in Halewood, Merseyside.
The plant, which produces the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport, will switch its operating pattern in April, affecting around 10% of its 4000-strong workforce (excluding agency staff).
The British car manufacturer said in a statement: "Through its ongoing transformation programme, JLR is taking action to optimise performance, enable sustainable growth and safeguard the long-term success of our business.
"Central to the Halewood manufacturing strategy, we are moving from a three shift to a 'two-plus' shift pattern from April 2020. This will deliver significant operating efficiencies at the plant, while enabling us to meet the growing customer demand for our new Evoque and Discovery Sport.
"Halewood employees have the opportunity to leave through an enhanced voluntary redundancy programme."
Both models produced at the factory are continuing sales successes, having respectively entered a new model generation and undergone heavy revisions last year, and JLR states that the shift change "is about efficiency, not loss of volume".
JLR has been undergoing a wide-reaching, £2.5 billion cost-cutting programme in the past few years. Named Project Charge, it has returned the company to profit in the third financial quarter of 2019 and is due to be completed in the next few months.
CarNut170
Sad.
Sad for those at the working level paying for mismanagement.
Clearly a company doing SO well.
Paul Dalgarno
CarNut170 wrote:
Why do people categorise people at working level? Managers work too, I’ve been both, so feel I’m qualified to say that. An attitude for the 70s. Hopefully the changes can be made with voluntary redundancies, and the people affected find new jobs.
I think they mismanaged due to concentrating on large overweight cars, wrong side of environmental argument for a long time. Add in an engine range that’s behind in the premium sector, and then problems JLR couldn’t control such as collapse in China, and the VW diesel scandal.
I’d add range cannibalisation of overlapping models, Jag saloons not wanted, and you’ve got big problems.
When I’ve looked at JLR products I’ve also thought them over priced on finance deals too. A Discovery Sport was a good £120 per month more than a similar Audi when I last looked.
CarNut170
Paul Dalgarno wrote:
Line managers and even senior managers would be "the working level" - people who actually impact the product.
The mismanagement at JLR stems from the yes men at the top - who have facilitated the product being where it is. The direction is the issue.
That buck stops with Ralph Speth, but the directors above senior managers must also not be saying no for the issues that are there to be happening.
Yes men. A problem in any organisation.
mrking
New Evoque
I guess they should have made the new Evoque at least as good looking as the old one, not worse.
xxxx
Claws out I see
From a previous article in Oct 19 "The arrival of the new Range Rover Evoque also helped, with sales of that model up 54.6% compared with the same quarter a year ago. "
mrking
The new model was well
xxxx
Grudge maybe?
sales of old model cars always tale off. The new Evoke has been well recieved and is selling well. It looks better than the last one too, IMKHO of course
CarNut170
xxxx wrote:
It's down to JLR's predictions of sales, predictably, being wrong. Why this is even news at this point is anyone's guess!
It's laughable that their recent reports that they're on the mend have suddenly been contrasted with substantial job cuts.
Make no mistake, there is no smooth sailing ahead for JLR.
Overdrive
A company needs to what it
A company needs to what it needs to do make money, nevertheless, terrible news for those who are losing their jobs and their families.
