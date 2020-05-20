Jaguar Land Rover’s SVO plots expansion after bumper year

Sales of Jaguar Land Rover’s SVR performance models leapt by 64% to over 9500 in the past year.

They were buoyed by continuing strong demand for the five-year old Range Rover Sport SVR, with important new contributions from the SVO division's two most recent models, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR and the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic, both launched last year.

The company also reports a 20% hike in bespoke commissions and – pandemic permitting – expects further expansion.

Most of SVO’s offerings are currently SUV-based now that the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 and F-Type SVR have run their course, but managing director Michael van der Sande insists the company has its eye on further expansion and that “there will be future saloons and sports cars” in the SVR range.

Van der Sande says the arrival of the F-Pace and Velar models have successfully taken SVO into a new sub-£100,000 category but there are no plans currently to move lower, perhaps into Range Rover Evoque territory. “But I wouldn’t rule it out,” he adds.

As well as offering the widest SVR range yet, van der Sande attributes his division’s success to a rapid increase in the number of SVR centres around the world. At present there are 100, but he expects that number to grow to around 200 “over the next couple of years”.