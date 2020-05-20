Jaguar Land Rover’s SVO plots expansion after bumper year

Success of Range Rover Sport SVR flagship bolstered by strong sales of hot F-Pace and Velar
Steve Cropley Autocar
20 May 2020

Sales of Jaguar Land Rover’s SVR performance models leapt by 64% to over 9500 in the past year.

They were buoyed by continuing strong demand for the five-year old Range Rover Sport SVR, with important new contributions from the SVO division's two most recent models, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR and the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic, both launched last year.

The company also reports a 20% hike in bespoke commissions and – pandemic permitting – expects further expansion. 

Most of SVO’s offerings are currently SUV-based now that the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 and F-Type SVR have run their course, but managing director Michael van der Sande insists the company has its eye on further expansion and that “there will be future saloons and sports cars” in the SVR range.

Behind the scenes at Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations

Van der Sande says the arrival of the F-Pace and Velar models have successfully taken SVO into a new sub-£100,000 category but there are no plans currently to move lower, perhaps into Range Rover Evoque territory. “But I wouldn’t rule it out,” he adds.  

As well as offering the widest SVR range yet, van der Sande attributes his division’s success to a rapid increase in the number of SVR centres around the world. At present there are 100, but he expects that number to grow to around 200 “over the next couple of years”.

Van der Sande says his division has been learning a lot from a large JLR dealership that was opened in Munich, Germany about six months ago with an SV-specific configuration suite. There are seven SVO cars on display, the biggest line-up outside the UK. 

He said: “As you can imagine, we’re keen to meet German demand, which is going well, but we’re also learning a lot for the future of our business elsewhere. We want to ensure that staff in these new centres cater for premium customers in the way they expect and have a deep knowledge of the products.”

