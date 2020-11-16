Industry analysis: how Covid will hit the used-car market

The UK’s near-nine-month ban on car repossessions is set to be lifted at the end of January, sparking an increase in the supply of used cars and thus a fall in values in the first quarter of 2021.

Finance companies haven’t been allowed to repossess vehicles since 27 April, when the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) introduced an effective ban to protect people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

That ended on 31 October, but an updated version was introduced on 4 November in light of England’s month-long second lockdown, so repossessions now can’t take place until 31 January. However, while the entire repossession process was forbidden during the initial period, only the final act of recovering the car is now prohibited, allowing finance companies to ready collections during the current ban.

The ban has created “a six-month backlog of repossession cases,” according to Adrian Dally, the head of motor finance at the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA), predominantly affecting cars on typical PCP finance or similar packages.

Further repossessions – not part of the backlog – are expected after the ban lifts, because the economy is predicted to worsen, and this has led to concerns about oversupply and a potential drop in used car values.

“You’ve potentially got [more than] half a year’s worth of [repossessed] vehicles coming onto the market,” said Dally. “That’s on top of others, so there will be an effect on used car prices, because you’re going to have oversupply.”

He said that the vehicles will “trickle” onto the market (which bodes better for prices than an instantaneous swell) during the first quarter of 2021.

“Most car finance providers have had between 10% and 15% of their customers requiring forbearance at some point,” Dally added. “The majority of those are now back to normal payments, which is good, but possibly up to 10% of that 10-15% may end up terminating at some point. So that’s the kind of scale of it.”

Remarketing specialists acknowledge the issue but generally don’t believe it will negatively affect used-car values. Martin Potter, the managing director of car auction group Aston Barclay, said: “There will definitely be some extra volume, but I’m not concerned about what it does in the remarketing arena, because generally that sort of termination stock is often right in the sweet spot of exactly what everybody wants.

“They will probably be around that £7000-£8000 mark, very often still serviced and with one owner, so actually, if we do get some of that stock, I think it will be snapped up.”