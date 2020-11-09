BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ex-Aston Martin CEO Dr Ulrich Bez to head up Bizzarrini revival

Bez will work alongside two ex-Aston Martin colleagues to resurrect Italian supercar marque
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
9 November 2020

London-based luxury car dealer group Pegasus Brands has detailed plans for its revival of the historic Bizzarrini marque, best known for developing a succession of strikingly styled, limited-run supercars in the 1960s. 

The low-volume Italian manufacturer was founded in 1964 by Giotto Bizzarrini, who previously had served as an engineer, test driver and engineer at Ferrari and Alfa Romeo. Over the next five years, the company raced with varying success at events including the Le Mans 24 Hours and launched the Strada, Europa and P538 sports cars before being revived in later years for a series of one-offs and concepts. 

Now Pegasus Brands plans to ensure "this legendary name lives on to compete on the global stage".

Details of any future cars are thin on the ground, but the outfit will operate out of bases in London, Geneva, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Dubai and will build on the heritage of the brand "while also engaging with a new generation of collectors and enthusiasts". 

Bizzarrini's revival will be piloted by a trio of ex-Aston Martin executives, most prominently Dr Ulrich Bez, who served as CEO of the British brand from 2000-2013. Bez also spent time at Porsche - where he directed design and development for the 911 Carrera RS 2.7, 968 and 993-generation 911 - and was pivotal in Korean brand Daewoo's global success in the 1990s.

As chairman of Bizzarrini, Bez will work alongside CEO Christopher Sheppard, who was previously the boss of Aston Martin Middle East North Africa, and chief marketing office Janette Green, who held a similar role at Aston Martin from 2005-2014. 

Bizzarrini himself isn't named in the brand's revival plans, but it's likely that his own designs will heavily influence any new products. 

