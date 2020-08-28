DS boss: brand awareness must come before sales push

DS will focus on growing its retail operations and raising brand awareness rather than “going for volume” after sales were hit by Covid-19, its UK managing director has said.
It will also offer six cars by late 2021, with the 9 saloon and 4 hatchback joining the 3 Crossback crossover and 7 Crossback SUV and their respective electric and plug-in hybrid E-Tense variants.
“Over the year-to-date position, we have maintained our market share,” Alain Descat told Autocar, while admitting that year-to-date sales had fallen in line with the market, down 45.4%.
“We’re at 0.14% market share, which makes us a small challenger. We know it will take time, maybe 20-30 years, to be up with the premium brands. The UK is one of the most competitive markets in Europe for premium cars.”
DS has registered just 1146 cars in the UK this year. That is less than 10% of fellow PSA Group brand Citroën’s total and around 2% of Mercedes’, although more than rival (and future sibling) Alfa Romeo’s.
By contrast, DS’s market share in France now tops 10%.
Descat added: “We need to lower the threshold for customers to discover who we are. We need to explain where we’re from and the uniqueness of our proposition and explain our product.”
He also noted positives: the high uptake of electrified cars, which now account for more than a quarter of sales, and impressive first-quarter fleet-average CO2 emissions of 79.7g/km. The nearest rival brand is at around 110g/km.
The immediate priority for DS is pushing forward with an online buying platform, said to be ready “in a few weeks”. It won’t come at the expense of dealers, which are growing and splitting from Citroën outlets. “We want to mirror the physical journey with an effective online journey,” said Descat.
Andrew1
DS9
Bishop
Glad you think so
That's a very bold statement - am not even sure I would classify it as an executive saloon.
typos1
Andrew1 wrote:
The DS9 is the worst looking Peugeot 508 bar none, it also doesnt deserve to wear the DS badge. Its not an executive car either.
Rick Maverick
Alien calling
As a non-earthling, I am hooked on the DS9. I need to know what an "executive car' is. Anyone? In fact, what on earth is an ex-cu-ti-ve?? Grtz from planet Quasar
rmcondo
There's nothing wong with
There's nothing wong with admitting defeat. Kill the DS brand. Brand the whole of the Citroen range as Citroen DS, marketing it as an upmarket brand. Stop producing Citroen vans, mpvs and cheap products, leaving that to Peugeot, Opel, Dodge and Fiat. Sell Citroens alongside Alfa, Jeep and Maserati. If Stellantis is to work, it needs to consolidate, abandoning DS, Lancia, Vauxhall and Chrysler.
gavsmit
Big or expensive French cars
They've been white elephants since I was a kid forty years ago and nothing has changed, so hardly seems good business sense to keep flogging a dead horse.
If the kind of people that buy from 'prestige' makes spend fortunes on unreliable German cars using engines and running gear from far cheaper cars (e.g. Merc using Renault engines, Audi using engines from the VW Up! or Polo) they're never going to change their minds about expensive Citroens.
xxxx
emmm
DS9 looks as dull as a dishwasher but will probably have less engine choice. DS cars are just badge engineered overpriced Pugs, only thing that is impressive about DS is the fact just 2 models can have 10% of the French market, bear in mind one of those is an largeish expensive SUV
si73
xxxx wrote:
To be fair your assertion that DS cars are just badge engineered overpriced pugs also applies to Audi's over Skoda's SEATs and VW's, which doesn't seem to affect them adversely, and whilst I don't think DS has done anything like enough to be considered a premium brand, who knows, in the future they may succeed.
And good luck to them.
But at the moment I completely agree with you, but like I said, I also think the same of Audi.
typos1
si73 wrote:
They need a game changer, a car with a unique prestige all its own, like, I dunno the original DS, not copycat German clones, sadly theres ef all chance of that happening.
si73
Agree, a game changer is
As I said regarding Audi, I personally don't see any value in the brand over the other VW group offerings and as such, even now, DS is comparable, to me, as both are overpriced versions of cars from their so called lesser non premium brands. As such, I think of this DS as being just as premium as an A6. And I'd want neither, I'd rather a Citroen.
