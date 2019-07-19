Citroen concept's radical wheel design to make production

The huge wheels of Citroen’s radical 19_19 concept car, built to celebrate the marque’s 100th year, are likely to appear on new models during the 2020s.

“People are bored,’ said Citroen CEO Linda Jackson at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. “They need a new look, and with the big wheels you get a different posture. The biggest impact of electrification will be on SUVs”.

The 19_19 indicates a return to the more radical thinking that Citroen has been famous for, and while much of this car has been conceived for 2030, Jackson says “I only do concepts where I can test things.”

Among its defining characteristics are its high-riding shape and the massive, 30in wheels that deliver this, its full electric drive, the motor and battery packaged into a skateboard structure, its full autonomy – with the option to drive – and lounge-style seating arrangements.