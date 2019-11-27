Car industry: tariff-free EU trade deal vital to secure investment

SMMT president says Brexit uncertainty is harming industry’s push for EVs and autonomy
James Attwood, digital editor
27 November 2019

The UK car industry is “in the fight of our generation” for its survival due to the transformation sparked by electrification, autonomy and environmental concerns – and securing a tariff-free trade deal will be vital to ensuring it can thrive post-Brexit.

That’s the view of George Gillespie, the president of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Speaking at the organisation’s annual dinner, he said uncertainty since Britain voted in 2016 to leave the EU has cost the industry billions in investment, risking the ability of UK firms to develop future technology.

Talking about the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU, Gillespie said: “We need frictionless, tariff-free trade. Access to the best talent. Preferential access to markets across the world. And we ask that our political leaders recognise the conditions our sector needs to continue to be world leading and to work with us to deliver them.”

The SMMT estimates that the introduction of World Trade Organisation tariffs on exports from the UK to the EU would add £3 billion in costs.

Gillespie added that UK car firms have already “wasted millions” on no-deal Brexit preparation and that uncertainty has hit long-term investment.

“Before the referendum, it [investment] averaged £2.5 billion per year,” he said. “Until recent new announcements, that figure had fallen to a paltry £90 million in the first half of this year. Across every UK manufacturer, that is barely enough to keep our existing plants operational.

“It doesn’t need to be this way. If we can secure a European trading arrangement that gives us frictionless and tariff-free trade, this industry is committed enough, passionate enough, driven enough to make it work.”

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Gillespie said lost investment is particularly damaging due to the “unprecedented changes” the industry is undergoing. Describing the push to reduce emissions and make roads safer as “our responsibility”, Gillespie added: “The future belongs to those of us who can blend our existing strengths with emerging technologies and processes from these adjacent industries. 

“This is where the UK punches above its weight. We have a unique approach to collaboration and joint industry-government investment set against national priorities.  

“We have a clear game plan, a roadmap for the technology innovation we need to focus on. We must not let the pressure of Brexit deflect from our focus on a coherent national industrial strategy. Collaboration between industry and government must be stronger than ever.”

READ MORE

How car firms will alter their prices post-Brexit

Vauxhall boss: firm could benefit from a hard Brexit

Nissan 'to review future' of Sunderland plant in case of no-deal Brexit

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week