New Audi Concierge services aims to make EV transition easier

Audi has launched a new service via Whatsapp to offer assistance to drivers of its electric E-tron SUV.

Called E-tron Concierge, it allows drivers to contact Audi through the messaging app, putting them in touch with an EV expert to answer queries. "Users can send messages, photos, voice recordings and videos to the experts and expect to receive a response within minutes,” said Audi. The service is open every day of the week from 8am to 9pm.

Audi described the programme as “offering a level of personalised service that breaks new ground in the automotive industry”. The German firm is the first manufacturer to roll out a Whatsapp-based concierge service.

E-tron owners have already been contacted via email regarding the service. Audi described the service as “extremely popular”, with queries including access to charging points at Audi dealerships, E-tron accessories and winter tyre availability. It added that it will use the system to gather feedback on its cars and service.