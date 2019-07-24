Aston Martin shares fall as uncertainty hits sales

Luxury car maker has blamed weak UK and European markets as one reason for its revised 2019 outlook
Rachel Burgess
by Rachel Burgess
24 July 2019

Shares in Aston Martin have dived as the Gaydon-based car maker cut its sales and profit forecasts, attributing the fall to weak markets in the UK and Europe and economic uncertainty. 

The luxury marque said it was “taking immediate actions to improve efficiency and reduce the costs base as [it] heads into 2020”. 

Shares fell 22% in early trading, taking them down to around £8, a 55% fall over the £19 price which valued the company at £4.3bn when it first floated in October 2018.

Aston Martin’s revised wholesale volumes are now 6300 to 6500 vehicles for the full year, down from the 7100 to 7300 units forecast at the time of its annual results in February.

Wholesale car sales fell 22% in the UK and by 28% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, while it was a rosier picture elsewhere: in America, now Aston Martin’s biggest market, volumes rose by 20% in the first half of the year.

Aston Martin said retail sales grew by 26% in the first six months of 2019 but the poor performance in wholesale - which grew by only 6% globally - prompted a downgrading of full-year financial expectations.

Along with a revised outlook on volumes, Aston Martin is expecting full-year figures to see an adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization] margin down 20% and profit margin down 8%.

Aston Martin said: “We anticipate that this softness will continue for the remainder of the year and are planning prudently for 2020."

Chief executive Andy Palmer has previously warned of the potential impact a no-deal Brexit could have on the car industry.

Our Verdict

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 2018 road test review - hero review

New flagship super-GT has world-class fast grand touring capability, handling and driver involvement. Will Aston’s Vanquish successor be the third hit in a row for its second-century plan?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition 2019 UK first drive review - hero front
    24 July 2019
    First Drive
    Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary 2019 UK review
    Mazda is celebrating its iconic roadster's 30th with yet another special...
  • Renault Clio 2019 review - hero front
    23 July 2019
    Car review
    Renault Clio
    Overhauled Clio opens Renault’s door to autonomous driving, but how good it...
  • Porsche Cayenne Coupé 2019 review - hero front
    23 July 2019
    Car review
    Porsche Cayenne Coupe
    Costs more than the standard car and is little different to drive, but...

The marque said that production of its DBX SUV and Valkyrie hypercar “remain on plan”. 

It added: “During the first half, we have been disciplined, as appropriate for our luxury positioning in maintaining the quality of sales with core wholesales up 9% supporting a continued reduction in dealer inventory as we prepare the network for DBX.”

Palmer commented: “Whilst retails have grown by 26% year-to-date, our wholesale performance is adversely impacted by macro-economic uncertainty and enduring weakness in UK and European markets. We are disappointed that short-term wholesales have fallen short of our original expectations, but we are committed to maintaining quality of sales and protecting our brand position first and foremost. 

“We are today taking decisive action to manage inventory and the Aston Martin Lagonda brands for the long-term. We remain focused on the successful execution of the Second Century Plan and on delivering sustainable long-term growth.”

Read more

New Aston Martin DBX confirmed for December launch

On the stock market floor with Aston Martin's Andy Palmer

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera review

 

Join the debate

Comments
1

CharlieBrown

24 July 2019

Blimey what a fall from grace from the IPO earlier this year let’s home the DBX SUV can turn it around for them 

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition 2019 UK first drive review - hero front
    24 July 2019
    First Drive
    Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary 2019 UK review
    Mazda is celebrating its iconic roadster's 30th with yet another special...
  • Renault Clio 2019 review - hero front
    23 July 2019
    Car review
    Renault Clio
    Overhauled Clio opens Renault’s door to autonomous driving, but how good it...
  • Porsche Cayenne Coupé 2019 review - hero front
    23 July 2019
    Car review
    Porsche Cayenne Coupe
    Costs more than the standard car and is little different to drive, but...