BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Updated: 7400 UK Volkswagen Golfs to get software update
UP NEXT
Hyundai previews new Ioniq 5 EV ahead of February unveiling

Updated: 7400 UK Volkswagen Golfs to get software update

Examples built until July 2020 are offered a fix for infotainment glitches, although “voluntary service measure” isn't mandatory
News
1 min read
13 January 2021

Volkswagen has issued a voluntary update of 56,000 examples of the Mk8 Golf to fix software problems that have plagued the new model. 

Autocar has received confirmation that of the cars affected worldwide, 7,400 UK customers will be notified of the “voluntary service measure”, which is different from a recall as it not mandatory and can be completed during a regular service. It's focused on examples built before July 2020, and fixes software issues affecting the infotainment system and reversing camera.

The launch of this Golf - which is more reliant on technology and digital interfaces than any previous variant - had to be delayed in 2019 while engineers worked to fix software development problems.

Deliveries were then halted in May 2020 due to issues with its emergency call system, which resulted in customer cars being stored for up to a month until a fix was found. Software problems also plagued the rollout of Volkswagen's new ID 3 electric hatchback.

Despite numerous issues and the latest software problems, customer demand for the Golf hasn’t waned. Some 312,000 examples were registered in Europe last year, making it 2020’s best-selling car there, and it was the number-one seller in its home market of Germany.

READ MORE:

Analysis: How Volkswagen is tackling new software challenges

Volkswagen Golf 2021 review

Volkswagen Polo 2022 facelift to get Golf styling inspiration

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen Golf 1.6 Tdi Se 5dr Dsg
2014
£6,495
81,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 Tdi 105 S 5dr
2016
£7,072
62,920miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 Tdi Se 5dr
2014
£7,495
69,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 Tdi 105 Match 5dr
2014
£7,699
78,771miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 Tdi 105 Match 5dr
2015
£7,750
88,892miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 Tdi 105 Match 5dr
2014
£7,797
58,062miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.2 Tsi 105 S 5dr
2014
£7,850
55,135miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 Tdi 105 S 5dr
2014
£7,965
39,893miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 Tdi 105 Match 5dr
2014
£7,995
50,215miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK review
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK First Drive review - hero front
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK review
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK review
1 Audi A6 TFSIe 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi A6 50 TFSIe 2021 UK review
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Elegance - hero front
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI Elegance 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volkswagen Golf 2020 road test review - hero front

Volkswagen Golf

Europe’s biggest-selling new car, in eighth-generation form, joins the tech revolution

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
11
Add a comment…
xxxx 13 January 2021

Slightly better than self combusting kugas or polestar 2s not going anywhere.

Citytiger 13 January 2021

To be honest, its not as if VW dont have form in releasing products that are not ready, and basically using the customers as guinea pigs.. 

Deputy 13 January 2021

Crikey, an awful lot of late adopters here!  I'll just head back into my Tesla - oh, hang on. I'm doing this on the Tesla screen!!!!!  My dad has a 1954 Morris for sale if you are interested guys....

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK review
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK First Drive review - hero front
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK review
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK review
1 Audi A6 TFSIe 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi A6 50 TFSIe 2021 UK review
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Elegance - hero front
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI Elegance 2021 UK review

View all latest drives