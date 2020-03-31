Volkswagen ID 3 delays continue as software problems pile up

German media reports tech still isn't ready and Volkswagen is discussing common OS with Daimler and BMW
31 March 2020

Volkswagen is facing an uphill battle to launch its ID 3 electric hatchback this summer as the struggle to resolve its substantial software problems continues. 

German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung claims that examples of the crucial EV had been rolling out of the factory in Zwickau before production was halted due to the coronavirus, but that these cars are effectively 'dead', meaning they don't have the necessary software to run or use them. 

Volkswagen is hoping to introduce a basic version of the ID 3's operating system (OS) into these cars once it has been finished, the newspaper reports. However, the software project is described internally as an "absolute disaster", with the company failing to employ the software experts needed to fix the wide-ranging issues.

 

Volkswagen has a desire to sell 100,000 EVs globally (with the ID 3 making up a substantial portion of that number) by the end of this year. This is also vital to ensure the reduction in fines from the European Union due to fleet average CO2 emissions. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

CEO Herbert Diess has been defiant, stating at last week's annual press conference his intent to deliver the ID 3 over the summer as his core project, but the likelihood of that target being hit is up for debate.

One source cited by Süddeutsche Zeitung is a Volkswagen Group insider, who claims the cars that are being prepped for the summer aren't actually series-production models. 

The increasing difficulty in developing software has lead Volkswagen, the newspaper reports, to discuss with the board of directors of Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler the idea of merging resources to create a OS for both firms' electric models. 

However, when the news emerged, it seemed BMW was also in discussions with Daimler on the same issue. Despite the three brands jointly owning the Here mapping and location data consortium, it's claimed that a joint OS deal could break competition laws. 

Read more:

Volkswagen ID 3: vital EV revealed with up to 341 miles of range

Audi to lead Volkswagen Group R&D efforts

Volkswagen braces for "very difficult year" as pandemic shuts factories

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2

Powens1967

31 March 2020
I think this just shows what a good job a start up company like Tesla has done!

tuga

31 March 2020
Powens1967 wrote:

I think this just shows what a good job a start up company like Tesla has done!

Yup, they " fixed " their problems by selling defective cars to clients. It worked out so well they're still doing it today. 

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week