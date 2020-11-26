Renault to stop making cars at Flins, defying union opposition

Renault has defied union and government pressure by announcing that its factory in Flins, France, will be converted into “Europe’s leading circular economy factory dedicated to mobility”.
Workers at Flins and the nearby Choisy-le-Roi reconditioning facility will be retrained, with the aim of employing more than 3000 people at the new Flins site – which will be named the Re-Factory – by 2030.
Currently, the facility produces the Renault Zoe EV and Nissan Micra supermini.
Renault claims the renewal of the site will enable it to “benefit from a rapidly growing source of value while reaffirming its industrial footprint in France”.
However, French trade union CFDT continues to call for Renault to reconsider moving production of the Zoe to its plant in Douai, Northern France, while production of future EVs will be moved outside of the country. This includes the Dacia Spring electric city car, which is set to be imported from China.
“Renault cannot destroy production capacity in France while at the same time benefitting from state support,” the union said in a statement sent to Automotive News Europe. “We will not accept it.”
Flins, near Paris, has been established as a production facility since 1952, making 20 different models. It will now be involved in projects including establishing “second life” applications for EV batteries outside of the automotive sphere.
Between 2021 and 2024, Renault claims Flins will be gradually centred around four activities, dubbed “Re-trofit, Re-energy, Re-cycle and Re-start”. This will substantially increase the firm’s ability to retrofit and recondition used vehicles, with 3D printers on site also able to produce parts that are no longer in stock.
Alongside the battery solutions work, batteries will be recycled at the plant, while a dismantling line established by 2024 is claimed to be able to breakdown and recycle 10,000 vehicles a year.
Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said regarding the decision: “We are facing up to reality…we all know that the status quo is no longer possible. We need to reinvent Flins.”
The decision follows Renault announcing 4600 job cuts in France this year as part of a wide-ranging cost-saving plan, instigated due to a record first-half loss of €7.3 billion (£6.51bn).
Problem is there is no desirable renault model left for me. I have had 3 and they have got weaker with every new incarnation.
Well at least France still has a French owned auto industry,Renault still has it's fingers in many pies around the world,apart from it's plants in the EU it has plants and joint ventures in China ,India and South America, It also owns or has effective control Auto Vaz in Russia,Dacia in Romania.Samsung in South Korea. it also substantial investments in both Mitsubishi Motor & Nissan in Japan as well, Renualt may not sell that many vehicles as it used to in Blighty but the company remains a titan of the auto industry and the Renault/Nissan alliance may have had it's difficulties it's a shining example of trans continental collaboration compared to say Daimler/Chrysler or General Motors retreat from being a global vehicle manufacturer
Next the Japanese mangers at Nissan need to end the cancerous partnership with French gov owed Renault! First step was removing corrupt pos ceo carlos ghosan now cut of the Nissan-Renault group partnership entirely. Insane how Nissan thought it would be a good idea to make partners with such a parasitic brand that has dragged down their reputation and reliability. Looking back its hard to believe Nissan was equal in sales to Toyota in the 80’s and 90’s in the US..
Ask yourself twenty years go French and Italian cars was on every street now apart from the Fiat 500 you don't really see many any more.
Unless you live under a rock french companies have been on life support for a years, more competition from south korea that has driven customers from unreliable French and Italian cars.
Renault could hide its problems buy leaching off Nissans R&D and parts supply chain expertise plus French gov part ownership but take that away and Renault is a bankrupt company .
The clueless protectionist french managers and striking unions need to learn that car building is TOO competitive now, If you think about it its ridiculous to think that France think they can justify two car groups and 8+ brands in this ultra competitive car market. The only way French cars can survive and be profitable is for PSA and renault to merge and cull cannibalizing brands and models.