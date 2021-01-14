PSA Group sales fell 27.8% in 2020 due to Covid

PSA Group sales dropped by more than a quarter in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 27.8% drop on 2019 meant 2.5 million vehicles were sold across the Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall brands in 2020. In 2019, the brands sold just under 3.5m units.

Peugeot performed the best of the PSA brands, with its 23% year-on-year drop in sales resulting in 1.2m units sold. Citroën sold just over 700,000 units (a 27.5% drop) and DS's 29.5% drop meant it sold just over 40,000 units. Opel-Vauxhall's 35% drop was the largest in the PSA Group, with sales falling from just under one million in 2019 to just over 630,000 in 2020.

However, PSA said that despite the drops overall, the second half of the year was a strong one, and by the end of it, its overall performance was up in several regions compared with 2019.

PSA also confirmed it met its overall CO2 targets set by the European Union and did not have to pay any fines. Part of this was down to the strong early sales of its electric models. It currently has 17 plug-in or full-electric models on sale and a further six will be launched this year.

PSA has launched online sales for some brands and has so far sold 40,000 vehicles that way. It is targeting 100,000 online sales in Europe in 2021. Among the cars sold online is the Citroën Ami, which is only available to buy online.

These results are PSA's last before it completes its full merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Saturday, to create Stellantis.

"During 2020, a year marked by the Covid crisis, our teams all over the world showed their fighting spirit and continued to offer clean, safe and affordable models to our customers, to ensure their freedom of movement," said PSA chairman Carlos Tavares.

"Being compliant towards European CO2 targets from day one is on the basis of our ethical commitment. Before starting the new journey with Stellantis, I’d like to congratulate all of the teams for these achievements."

