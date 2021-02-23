BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mitsubishi could restart European sales, report suggests
UP NEXT
Covid guidance: Car dealers can offer test drives during lockdown

Mitsubishi could restart European sales, report suggests

Agreement between three Alliance brands could lead to Mitsubishi building cars in France
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
23 February 2021

Mitsubishi is on the verge of reversing its decision to exit Europe amid mounting pressure from its Renault and Nissan partners, according to the Financial Times.

Last July, Mitsubishi halted the introduction of new models to Europe as part of a shift in focus to the more lucrative Asian market. Under its new Small but Beautiful operating strategy, the Japanese brand planned to reduce fixed costs by 20% over two years and "improve operating profit by downsizing low-profit businesses".

Now, the FT reports, Mitsubishi could shift production of some European-market models to Renault factories in France, citing internal sources at the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance with "direct knowledge of the matter". 

A preliminary agreement is said to have been reached by the three companies yesterday (22 February), with a final decision due to be made at a Mitsubishi board meeting on Thursday 25 February. The deal "may still fall apart" according to the newspaper's sources, with Alliance discussions on the matter described as "fractious". 

It's said that bosses at Mitsubishi (34% owned by Nissan, in which Renault holds a 43% stake) don't want French politics to influence the strategy of the Alliance and could now face accusations of bowing to pressure from the French government (which owns 15% of Renault) to preserve jobs. 

A Mitsubishi spokesman said the brand has no comment to offer on the speculation.

Such a move would serve as a lifeline for Mitsubishi's UK retail network, the Colt Car Company. Some dealerships had begun preparing to transition to an aftersales-only offering but could now be given the opportunity to order more stock from the firm, while others - the FT says - have already sold their premises. 

A market reintroduction of new Mitsubishi models raises the possibility that the all-new Outlander SUV - revealed last week - could go on sale in the UK. The plug-in hybrid version of the outgoing Outlander is still among Europe's most popular PHEV models, and the latest version could help Mitsubishi recapture ground lost to newer PHEV rivals. 

READ MORE

Mitsubishi freezes introduction of new models for Europe​

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK review
1 Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Octavia E Tec hybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Skoda Octavia Estate 1.0 TSI e-TEC 2021 UK review
1 RUF CTR 2020 first drive review hero front
Ruf CTR Anniversary 2021 review
1 Cupra Formentor VZ2 2021 UK first drive hero front
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid VZ2 245PS DSG 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK review
1 Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Octavia E Tec hybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Skoda Octavia Estate 1.0 TSI e-TEC 2021 UK review
1 RUF CTR 2020 first drive review hero front
Ruf CTR Anniversary 2021 review
1 Cupra Formentor VZ2 2021 UK first drive hero front
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid VZ2 245PS DSG 2021 UK review

View all latest drives