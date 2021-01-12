BACK TO ALL NEWS
Bentley names Audi E-tron stylist as new design director

Andreas Mindt will move to Crewe to play a lead role in shaping British firm's first electric cars
James Attwood, digital editor
12 January 2021

Bentley has named its new design director as Andreas Mindt, who played a key role in styling the electric E-tron SUV as the head of exterior design at Audi.

In his current role, Mindt has been key in developing the styling of the current Audi range. He shaped the look of the Q8 SUV and the brand's first EV, the E-tron, plus worked on a series of future-gazing concept cars.

He will move to Bentley on 1 March to replace Stefan Sielaff, who is leaving the Volkswagen Group after six years at the British firm.

Mindt will start his job on the same day that Audi will take ‘management responsibility’ for Bentley within the Volkswagen Group, in part due to ‘synergies’ between the two premium brands as they push to electrify their line-up.

Bentley is currently developing its first fully electric car, which will be based on the advanced Artemis platform that's currently being developed by Audi.

Bentley engineering chief Matthias Rabe said that Mindt’s “creative experience in progressive electric car design” will help Bentley in the development of its first EV. 

Before joining Audi, Mindt spent more than 15 years working in the Volkswagen design department on projects for various brands within the group. As part of his work, he was responsible for the exterior design of the 1999 Bentley Hunaudieres show car.

