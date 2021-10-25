Brembo Sensify is revolutionary new AI braking system

High-performance brake supplier Brembo has launched a revolutionary electronic braking system called Sensify, which could be the most significant advance for braking technology since the advent of ABS in the 1970s.

Sensify combines artificial intelligence with traditional brake technology to provide individual brake pressure per wheel, rather than per axle. An actuator on each wheel is triggered by an electronic control unit which constantly monitors all parameters that affect brake performance, including road surface friction, vehicle mass, weight distribution, speed and steering angle.

Two ECUs are fitted – one front and one rear – which are connected for failsafe reasons but which send commands to actuators separately. The actuators have double windings for safety reasons, with Brembo claiming to have secured type approval from authorities in all markets.

When the ECU receives an input signal it calculates the force required by each wheel within milliseconds, then sends a command to each actuator, which in turn activates the connected calliper. Although calliper pressure is applied via hydraulics, Brembo stresses the system is fully electronic, with hydraulics merely applying the required force.

Although activation on test cars was via traditional foot pedals for ‘feel’ purposes, electronic switches or buttons could readily be substituted as the pedal merely provides input to the ECU.

Artificial intelligence prevents lock-up, while anti-skid and traction control systems can be readily incorporated to provide fully integrated suites of driver aids at little additional cost. However, Sensify’s complexity makes retro-fitting impossible.

The system has major advantages over traditional systems, not least its compact size and lightweight, while its capacity to consistently adapt to vehicle weight makes it ideal for delivery vehicles, whose weight can vary by as much as three tonnes according to load.