BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volvo breaks sales record in first half of 2020
UP NEXT
Nissan to build new electric crossover and battery factory in UK

Volvo breaks sales record in first half of 2020

Continued popularity of SUVs helps Swedish firm eclipse its 2019 record as pandemic recovery continues
James Attwood, digital editor
News
1 min read
2 July 2021

Volvo has recorded its strongest-ever sales for the first half of a year, rebounding strongly from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to sell 380,757 cars.

The Swedish firm’s sales between January and June increased by 41.0% compared with the same period in 2020, when sales and production were affected by various national lockdowns. More significantly, the firm broke its previous first-half sales record of 340,826 units, set in 2019.

Of those sales, 24.6% were electric or plug-in hybrid models. Sales of such machines, which carry Volvo’s Recharge branding, increased nearly 150% year on year. 

The XC40 was again Volvo’s best-selling model, with 118,121 sold. Showing the continued popularity of its SUVs, the XC60 (113,500) and XC90 (54,177) were next in its sales list.

Volvo’s sales increased in its three key markets – Europe, China and the US. The firm sold 166,822 cars in Europe, a 35.4% year-on-year rise that, the firm said, was led by a strong performance in the UK.

The first-half sales record came after Volvo sold 391,754 cars in the final six months of 2020, which set a new record for July-December sales. It means the firm is on course to break its overall annual sales record of 705,452, which was set in 2019.

READ MORE

New Volvo Concept Recharge previews future flagship SUV

Volvo sets sales record in second half of 2020

Volvo targets 621-mile range as part of new tech focus

Used cars for sale

 Volvo Xc40 2.0 D3 R Design 5dr
2019
£23,470
66,041miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc40 2.0 D3 Momentum 5dr
2019
£23,500
18,786miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc40 1.5 T3 Momentum 5dr
2018
£23,699
31,894miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc40 1.5 T3 Momentum 5dr
2018
£23,999
29,389miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc40 1.5 T3 Momentum 5dr
2018
£24,600
19,371miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc40 1.5 T3 Momentum 5dr
2019
£25,000
16,116miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc40 1.5 T3 Momentum 5dr
2018
£25,490
22,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc40 1.5 T3 Momentum 5dr
2018
£25,995
8,637miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc40 1.5 T3 [163] Momentum 5dr
2019
£25,999
20,386miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi SQ8 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ8 TFSI Vorsprung 2021 UK review

1 Ford Fiesta ST Mountune m260 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Fiesta ST Mountune M260 2021 UK review

1 Ford Puma ST Mountune m260 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Puma ST Mountune M260 2021 UK review

1 Lexus LC500 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus LC 500h Sport Pack Coupe 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q4 E Tron Sportback 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 Sportback Edition 1 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

Volvo’s XC40 arrives in the crowded premium compact SUV segment and hits the right note with design, practicality and driving style

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Audi SQ8 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ8 TFSI Vorsprung 2021 UK review

1 Ford Fiesta ST Mountune m260 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Fiesta ST Mountune M260 2021 UK review

1 Ford Puma ST Mountune m260 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Puma ST Mountune M260 2021 UK review

1 Lexus LC500 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus LC 500h Sport Pack Coupe 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q4 E Tron Sportback 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 Sportback Edition 1 2021 UK review

View all latest drives