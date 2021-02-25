BACK TO ALL NEWS
Vauxhall: Ellesmere Port talks 'productive but not conclusive'

Stellantis is in talks with the UK government over agreement to secure future of Astra factory
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
25 February 2021

Vauxhall boss Michael Lohscheller has said that talks with the UK government to secure the future of the firm's Ellesmere Port plant have been "productive but not conclusive" - and has hinted that government support will be key to a final decision.

The future of the Cheshire factory, which currently employs around 1000 people, has been in question for some time. The current Astra is built there, but Vauxhall parent company Stellantis has yet to decide if the next-generation version of the hatchback and estate will be.

Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares recently said the UK ban on most new ICE cars from 2030 “could destroy the business model” of the facility, adding that its future could depend “on the UK government’s willingness to protect some level of its automotive industry”.

Stellantis representatives have met with business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng several times in recent months, with further talks taking place this week. Speaking about the negotiations, Lohscheller told Bloomberg News: “At this stage, these discussions are productive but not conclusive,” adding that Stellantis expected authorities "to behave in the interest of the UK economy".

Reports suggest Stellantis is seeking financial incentives to produce electric vehicles (EVs) at Ellesmere Port and commitments on the post-Brexit trade of car parts including batteries. 

The BBC has previously said that three options for Ellesmere Port are being considered by Stellanis: continuing production of ICE cars - possibly with a new model - until the plant becomes obselete; decide to wind down production and close the plant; or commit to making EVs at the site.

Committing to EV production at Ellesmere Port would likely depend on a commitment by the UK to build battery production capacity to ensure a supply for the site and other plants. That is particularly important, due to the ‘rules of origin’ requirements introduced in the post-Brexit UK-EU trade deal.

jagdavey 25 February 2021

The sad fact is regardless of Brexit, the centre of Electric Vehicle car produgtion seems to be Germany. Look at Tesla, and what Volkswagen are doing and the gigafactories being built there. Even France seems to be missing out on Battery production plants. The UK is well out of the equation since it is no more in the EU. Making Electric Vehicles profitably means they have to be made in gigantic mega factories and these only exist in Germany. Theres nothing near this scale in the UK. With regards to the next Astra, PSA or Atlantis or whatever its called this week has already said that the new model will only be made in Ruesselsheim, Germany. Tavares was really hoping a no deal Brexit could have been used as an excuse to close Ellesmere Port. That didnt happen and his only way out now will be to blame the British government for not handing over large sums of cash.

turbinecol 25 February 2021

They really have been the great survivors at Ellesmere Port, and now looks like the French are just a little bit more leverage away from securing yet another stay of execution. I'd be amazed if the government let it close, they'll have to throw money at this to avoid people blaming Brexit again (rightly or wrongly in this case) 

Symanski 25 February 2021

All these calls for a Megafactory to make batteries and yet none of the big battery manufacturers are interested in setting up in the UK.

 

The only people who claim to want to set up are those with no experience, and no intellectual property rights on battery manufacturing. Fantasists.

 

xxxx 25 February 2021
Symanski wrote:

All these calls for a Megafactory to make batteries and yet none of the big battery manufacturers are interested in setting up in the UK.

Back to astra article.

