BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: MPs: Smart motorway roll-out should be paused
UP NEXT
Bugatti and Rimac hypercar firms complete merger

MPs: Smart motorway roll-out should be paused

Transport Committee report calls on government to halt introduction of further all-lane-running motorways until more safety data is available
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
2 November 2021

The roll-out of smart motorways should be ‘paused’ immediately because there is insufficient data on their safety, according to MPs.

The House of Commons Transport Select Committee has made the recommendation in a new report on the use of all-lane-running (ALR) motorways – in which the hard shoulder is permanently used as an extra lane – that raises further questions about their safety.

While the committee noted that the government has made a number of safety improvements to smart motorways, the report said the decision taken in March 2020 to make all new smart motorways ALR roads was “premature”. 

Related articles

It has called on the Department for Transport and National Highways to pause the roll-out of further ALR motorways until five years of safety and economic data is available for the remaining 112 miles of such roads introduced before 2020.

The committee wants a full health and safety assessment of the ALR motorways, and for all existing ALR motorways to be retrofitted with refuge areas a maximum of one mile apart - decreasing to 0.75 miles where possible.

The MPs also want the Office of Road and Rail to independently evaluate the effectiveness of stopped vehicle technology, and for the addition of the ‘emergency corridor manoeuvre’ to be added to the Highway Code for traffic on congested roads.

Dynamic hard shoulder motorways “apparently confuse drivers”, adds the report, because the hard shoulder is opened at unpredictable times to combat traffic. Instead, it says a more consistent approach, with the road open at set times, could clarify the situation for drivers while not completely removing the hard shoulder.

The report also notes that controlled motorways - which retain a hard shoulder but use technology to regulate traffic speed – have the lowest casualty rate of all motorway types in the UK.

The House of Commons Transport Committee is comprised of 11 MPs, and is chaired by Huw Merriman, the Conservative MP for Bexhill and Battle.

AA president Edmund King described the report as “pragmatic”, and noted it “reflects many of the actions we had been calling for”. He added: “We hope that the government will respond quickly to these recommendations so that action can be taken to improve the safety of smart motorways and the public’s perception of these roads.”

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Limited Edition 3dr
2014
£3,200
99,636miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
54,195miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sri 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,695
87,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,791
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,791
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Sting 3dr [ac]
2015
£3,795
80,287miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Active 3dr
2014
£3,800
71,442miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 1 3dr
2014
£3,919
52,266miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Dualjet Sz3 5dr
2015
£3,995
69,288miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review
1 Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 drive lead

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review
1 Porsche Macan 2 litre 2021 UK first drive hero front

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review
99 Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK first drive hero front

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review
1 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV 2021 first drive review hero front

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
gareth9702 2 November 2021
Some good sense from the MPs. The flow advantages from the consistency of reduced speed can be believed because of the non-linearities of traffic dynamics. Other than that all the other aspects of smart motorways are second-best solutions to the problem of over-capacity.
Sulphur Man 2 November 2021

@gareth9702

Well put. Regulating traffic speed can help with congestion management. Smart motorways are a lesson in not to tinker at the edges of the main problem - too many car journeys. 

Latest Drives

1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review
1 Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 drive lead

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review
1 Porsche Macan 2 litre 2021 UK first drive hero front

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review
99 Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK first drive hero front

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review
1 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV 2021 first drive review hero front

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

View all latest drives