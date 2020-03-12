Smart motorways review brings 18 measures to boost safety

Measures include scrapping dynamic hard shoulders, doubling the number of refuse areas and adding more traffic officer patrols
12 March 2020

Eighteen measures to improve safety on smart motorways, including the removal of dynamic hard shoulders, have been announced in a government review of the controversial concept.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps launched the review in January in response to widespread concerns – particularly over the removal of the hard shoulder, which means broken-down vehicles that can't reach a refuge area are forced to remain in live lanes with no protection against oncoming traffic.  

The report reveals that an average of 11 people died each year between 2015 and 2018 in such circumstances. Shapps announced a “commitment” to rescue stranded motorists within 10 minutes of their vehicles stopping, admitting that he has been “greatly concerned” by the number of deaths.

The action plan measures include abolishing the “confusing” dynamic hard shoulder smart motorways, where a part-time hard shoulder can become a live-running lane, to make them permanent live lanes.

Stopped vehicle detection technology deployment will be “substantially” accelerated, with a plan to install it across the entire smart motorway network within the next 36 months. 

Highways England traffic officer patrols will be increased where refuge area spacing is longer than one mile to achieve the target of reducing the emergency response time from 17 minutes to 10 minutes. 

Maximum spacing between refuge areas will be set at one mile or, “where feasible”, three quarters of a mile. Ten additional emergency areas will be installed on the M25 and the Department for Transport (DfT) will be “considering” a national programme to install more emergency areas where places to stop are more than one mile apart. 

Specific areas where there have been clusters of incidents - the M6 Bromford viaduct and on the M1 at Luton, Sheffield and Wakefield - will be investigated to see if changes are likely to make a difference.

Improvements will be made to increase awareness of the smart motorway system, including investing an extra £5 million on campaigns to communicate with drivers, efforts to make emergency areas more visible, extra training for recovery firms and increasing the number of traffic signs.

The DfT will also work with sat-nav providers to ensure emergency areas are clearly displayed on-screen. 

Finally, the DfT has changed the law to enable automatic detection of motorists who ignore the red X sign that signifies a closed lane. More HADECS cameras will be installed, expanding on an existing upgrade plan, to boost enforcement of violations, which carry a £100 fine and three penalty points. 

AA president Edmund King called the measures “ a victory for common sense and safety”. He said: “The fact that 38% of breakdowns happen in live lanes on smart motorways means drivers have been at risk. Tragically, people have lost their lives, and in some cases, coroners have indicated this could have been avoided.

“We applaud the current transport secretary, Grant Shapps MP, for instigating the review and taking this issue very seriously. We believe the intention to place emergency refuse areas at every three-quarters of a mile is a great outcome and what we have called for over the last decade.”

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “While it's welcome that the Government has listened to concerns and undertaken this review, it remains to be seen whether these measures go far enough to protect drivers who are unfortunate enough to break down in live lanes.”

Peter Cavellini

12 March 2020

 Still won5 use them, wil use the A' Roads instead, why?, because there less chance of getting my collar felt by the invisible Police.

Will86

12 March 2020
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Still won5 use them, wil use the A' Roads instead, why?, because there less chance of getting my collar felt by the invisible Police.

Despite the fact that motorways are satistically much safer than A roads and get you to your destination faster? They even put the speed limit in big illuminated signs on smart motorways - not exactly difficult to pay attention, stay within the limit and keep your license clean.

typos1

12 March 2020
Will86 wrote:

Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Still won5 use them, wil use the A' Roads instead, why?, because there less chance of getting my collar felt by the invisible Police.

Despite the fact that motorways are satistically much safer than A roads and get you to your destination faster? They even put the speed limit in big illuminated signs on smart motorways - not exactly difficult to pay attention, stay within the limit and keep your license clean.

 

Nonsense - a motoway with no hard shoulder is dangerous as f*ck, any fool can see that . . . apart from you and Shaps.

Torque Stear

12 March 2020
typos1 wrote:

Will86 wrote:

Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Still won5 use them, wil use the A' Roads instead, why?, because there less chance of getting my collar felt by the invisible Police.

Despite the fact that motorways are satistically much safer than A roads and get you to your destination faster? They even put the speed limit in big illuminated signs on smart motorways - not exactly difficult to pay attention, stay within the limit and keep your license clean.

 

Nonsense - a motoway with no hard shoulder is dangerous as f*ck, any fool can see that . . . apart from you and Shaps.

Ah, the best way to make decisions, base it on a tiny dataset, one person's driving experiance.

The actual statistics indicate that managed motorways are slightly safer than unmanaged. Dangerous stuff happens on motorways all the time, deaths are actually pretty rare.

The specific issue that they have pulled out is that opening and closing the hardshoulder to increase capacity is confusing drivers and the solution is to therefore have the former hardshoulder open perminantly as a running lane.

We manage on dual carridgeways which may have 3 lanes without a hard shoulder and on the managed motorways we have refuges every minute and a half of driving. With most breakdowns the car can be limped to a refuge which is better protected than the hard shoulder, just needs a bit of training.

 

 

typos1

12 March 2020
Torque Stear wrote:

typos1 wrote:

Will86 wrote:

Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Still won5 use them, wil use the A' Roads instead, why?, because there less chance of getting my collar felt by the invisible Police.

Despite the fact that motorways are satistically much safer than A roads and get you to your destination faster? They even put the speed limit in big illuminated signs on smart motorways - not exactly difficult to pay attention, stay within the limit and keep your license clean.

 

Nonsense - a motoway with no hard shoulder is dangerous as f*ck, any fool can see that . . . apart from you and Shaps.

Ah, the best way to make decisions, base it on a tiny dataset, one person's driving experiance.

The actual statistics indicate that managed motorways are slightly safer than unmanaged. Dangerous stuff happens on motorways all the time, deaths are actually pretty rare.

The specific issue that they have pulled out is that opening and closing the hardshoulder to increase capacity is confusing drivers and the solution is to therefore have the former hardshoulder open perminantly as a running lane.

We manage on dual carridgeways which may have 3 lanes without a hard shoulder and on the managed motorways we have refuges every minute and a half of driving. With most breakdowns the car can be limped to a refuge which is better protected than the hard shoulder, just needs a bit of training.

 

 

Try telling this the relatives of the people who broke down in the middle of an active lane and were killed by an oncoming truck which, unable to stop in time, ploughed into their vehicles crushing them, you think they agree with your stupid opinion ?

ALL motorways need a hard shoulder, full stop, end. The way they are set up currently, "smart" motorways are in no way "smart" and are extremely dangerous.

m2srt

12 March 2020
refuge areas are so much safer than a hard shoulder because they actually give you a decent distance between you and moving traffic.

