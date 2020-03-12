Smart motorways review brings 18 measures to boost safety

Eighteen measures to improve safety on smart motorways, including the removal of dynamic hard shoulders, have been announced in a government review of the controversial concept.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps launched the review in January in response to widespread concerns – particularly over the removal of the hard shoulder, which means broken-down vehicles that can't reach a refuge area are forced to remain in live lanes with no protection against oncoming traffic.
The report reveals that an average of 11 people died each year between 2015 and 2018 in such circumstances. Shapps announced a “commitment” to rescue stranded motorists within 10 minutes of their vehicles stopping, admitting that he has been “greatly concerned” by the number of deaths.
The action plan measures include abolishing the “confusing” dynamic hard shoulder smart motorways, where a part-time hard shoulder can become a live-running lane, to make them permanent live lanes.
Stopped vehicle detection technology deployment will be “substantially” accelerated, with a plan to install it across the entire smart motorway network within the next 36 months.
Highways England traffic officer patrols will be increased where refuge area spacing is longer than one mile to achieve the target of reducing the emergency response time from 17 minutes to 10 minutes.
Maximum spacing between refuge areas will be set at one mile or, “where feasible”, three quarters of a mile. Ten additional emergency areas will be installed on the M25 and the Department for Transport (DfT) will be “considering” a national programme to install more emergency areas where places to stop are more than one mile apart.
Peter Cavellini
Smart roads.
Still won5 use them, wil use the A' Roads instead, why?, because there less chance of getting my collar felt by the invisible Police.
Will86
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Despite the fact that motorways are satistically much safer than A roads and get you to your destination faster? They even put the speed limit in big illuminated signs on smart motorways - not exactly difficult to pay attention, stay within the limit and keep your license clean.
typos1
Will86 wrote:
Nonsense - a motoway with no hard shoulder is dangerous as f*ck, any fool can see that . . . apart from you and Shaps.
Torque Stear
typos1 wrote:
Ah, the best way to make decisions, base it on a tiny dataset, one person's driving experiance.
The actual statistics indicate that managed motorways are slightly safer than unmanaged. Dangerous stuff happens on motorways all the time, deaths are actually pretty rare.
The specific issue that they have pulled out is that opening and closing the hardshoulder to increase capacity is confusing drivers and the solution is to therefore have the former hardshoulder open perminantly as a running lane.
We manage on dual carridgeways which may have 3 lanes without a hard shoulder and on the managed motorways we have refuges every minute and a half of driving. With most breakdowns the car can be limped to a refuge which is better protected than the hard shoulder, just needs a bit of training.
typos1
Torque Stear wrote:
Try telling this the relatives of the people who broke down in the middle of an active lane and were killed by an oncoming truck which, unable to stop in time, ploughed into their vehicles crushing them, you think they agree with your stupid opinion ?
ALL motorways need a hard shoulder, full stop, end. The way they are set up currently, "smart" motorways are in no way "smart" and are extremely dangerous.
m2srt
