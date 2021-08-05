BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: US targets 50% pure-EV market share by 2030
UP NEXT
Czinger 21C hypercar smashes lap record at Laguna Seca

US targets 50% pure-EV market share by 2030

Major US and foreign car manufacturers welcome president Biden's new commitment to electrification
News
2 mins read
5 August 2021

President Joe Biden will announce a plan for half of all new vehicles sold in the US to be electric by 2030 and will introduce new emissions regulations from 2026, the White House has said. 

The plans are not legally binding but will be confirmed when Biden signs an executive order later today. The plans do not include California, which has its own plan for all new vehicles to produce zero emissions by 2035. 

The goal was supported by major US and foreign car manufacturers, as well as key industry figures. The White House said it hopes to "position America to drive the electric vehicle future forward, out-compete China, and tackle the climate crisis."

Electric, hydrogen fuel cell and plug-in hybrid vehicles with ICE elements are included in the 50% target, while other plans include developing new emissions standards through 2030 for light duty vehicles, with 2027 in mind for larger vehicles.

In a joint statement, the US’s three largest car manufacturers – Ford, GM, and Stellantis – announced their shared aspiration to “achieve sales of 40-50% of annual US volumes of electric vehicles (battery-electric, fuel cell and plug-in hybrid vehicles) by 2030 in order to move the nation closer to a zero-emissions future consistent with Paris climate goals.

“Our recent product, technology, and investment announcements highlight our collective commitment to be leaders in the US transition to electric vehicles." 

BMW, Ford, Honda, Volkswagen, and Volvo also issued a joint statement, saying: “We support the administration’s goal of reaching an electric vehicle future and applaud president Biden’s leadership on reducing emissions and investing in critical infrastructure to achieve these reductions.” 

Industry figures praised the move. “We are at a critical time for the auto industry as countries compete to build the vehicles of the future,” said Ray Curry, president of United Auto Workers, one of the country’s biggest workers’ unions. 

“We are falling behind China and Europe as manufacturers pour billions into growing their markets and expanding their manufacturing. We need to make investments here in the United States,” Curry said.

Just 2% of cars sold in the US were electric in 2020, compared with around 10% in Europe, according to the International Energy Agency. President Biden has also called for $174 billion (£125bn) in government spending to increase electric vehicle uptake, with $100bn (£717 million) in consumer incentives and $7.5bn (£5.3bn) for EV charging stations. 

READ MORE

Volvo and Northvolt to build European gigafactory by 2026

Report: Rivian could build electric vehicles in the UK

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,867
69,280miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£2,898
72,919miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Chevrolet Spark 1.0i Ls 5dr
2014
£2,933
44,622miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Easy 5dr
2014
£2,980
68,124miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,989
66,596miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,000
60,339miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,220
45,570miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Chevrolet Spark 1.0i Ls 5dr
2014
£3,335
25,479miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Easy 5dr
2014
£3,390
61,490miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 FD hero front

Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 review

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

DSC 9684

MG 5 SW EV Long Range 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Andrew1 5 August 2021
That won't go well with rednecks

Latest Drives

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 FD hero front

Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 review

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

DSC 9684

MG 5 SW EV Long Range 2021 UK review

View all latest drives