BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Average CO2 emissions fall by 12% in Europe in 2020
UP NEXT
Maserati marks 95 years of racing with special Levante and Ghibli

Average CO2 emissions fall by 12% in Europe in 2020

Average of 106.7g/km is still higher than 96g/km target set by EU but is 15g/km lower than in 2019
News
2 mins read
23 April 2021

There was at least one upshot of 2020: reduced CO2 emissions from cars, according to analyst Jato Dynamics.

The average NEDC CO2 emissions per new vehicle registered in Europe was 106.7g/km, which, although shy of the 96g/km fleet-average target required by new EU regulations, is 12% lower than that recorded in 2019.

The average of 106.7g/km is the lowest in the last five years in Europe and almost 10g/km lower than in 2017 – the next lowest year, when new cars averaged 117.7g/km of CO2.

According to Jato, there are two main reasons for the improvement: proposed tougher government regulations for non-electric vehicles and changing behaviours and values due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Volumes for ICE vehicles fell from 14.7 million units in 2019 to 8.6 million in 2020.

Jato analyst, Felipe Muñoz noted: “In a year when millions of potential buyers weren't allowed to leave their homes, it's notable that total average emissions decreased by 15g/km. It signifies a fundamental change to our notion of mobility and a greater appetite for sustainable options.”

However, while overall CO2 emissions in Europe fell significantly, there were sometimes large differences between countries. In countries such as Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland, where demand for ICE cars remains high, CO2 emissions soared.

Meanwhile, six countries - the Netherlands, Denmark, Portugal, Sweden, France and Finland - posted average emissions below 100g/km. Unsurprisingly, these countries were also the ones with the highest number of EVs registered. Sweden topped the list, with 32% of all its new cars being electric.

There were also big disparities between CO2 emissions by brand. Subaru and Jaguar Land Rover were the two worst-performing mainstream brands on this measure, averaging 155.3g/km and 147.9g/km for their vehicles respectively.

At the other end of the scale, the pool of Lexus, Mazda and Toyota averaged just 97.5g/km of CO2 emissions. This was closely followed by the PSA Group (which has since merged with Fiat Chrysler to form Stellantis) on 97.8g/km.

READ MORE

Analysis: How will car makers meet new CO2 laws? 

Renault opens up CO2 emissions pool to other manufacturers 

Analysis: 2020 is the year to take emissions targets seriously

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr
2014
£2,750
73,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Design 5dr [ac]
2014
£2,995
70,917miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop+ 3dr
2015
£3,143
74,554miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v Ambiance 5dr
2014
£3,200
61,191miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Vr7 3dr
2015
£3,290
74,861miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,295
61,990miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sri Vx-line Nav Black 5dr
2019
£3,300
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Platinum 3dr
2014
£3,332
72,841miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2014
£3,350
58,140miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Human Horizons HiPhi X 2021 first drive hero front

Human Horizons HiPhi X Founders Edition 2021 review

1 Mazda 3 e Skyactiv X 2021 UK fd hero front

Mazda 3 e-Skyactiv-X GT Sport 2021 UK review

1 Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa fe 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi HEV 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar XE P250 R Dynamic 2021 UK FD hero front

Jaguar XE P250 R-Dynamic 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Human Horizons HiPhi X 2021 first drive hero front

Human Horizons HiPhi X Founders Edition 2021 review

1 Mazda 3 e Skyactiv X 2021 UK fd hero front

Mazda 3 e-Skyactiv-X GT Sport 2021 UK review

1 Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa fe 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi HEV 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar XE P250 R Dynamic 2021 UK FD hero front

Jaguar XE P250 R-Dynamic 2021 UK review

View all latest drives