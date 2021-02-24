BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volvo and Geely scrap merger plans but strengthen technical links
UP NEXT
New 2021 Nissan Navara not bound for Europe

Volvo and Geely scrap merger plans but strengthen technical links

Swedish and Chinese firms stay independent but expand joint development on platforms, software and tech
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
24 February 2021

Volvo and Geely Auto have expanded their partnership to agree increased joint development of future technology – but ruled out plans for a full merger.

The two firms are both owned by Geely Holding Group and already work together in a range of areas. Last year, they announced plans to pursue a full merger, but the firms now say that they can benefit more from increasing co-operation while remaining separate businesses.

Volvo, which was bought by Geely Holding in 2010, and Geely Auto already use a number of joint platforms – CMA, SPA2 and the forthcoming electric SEA architecture – and are in the process of merging their combustion engines divisions into a stand-alone business. They have also worked together on the creation of the Lynk&Co and Polestar brands.

The new agreement will include expanded development and use of shared electric architectures, which will allow for the expansion of the product portfolio of all four brands. That will also include the development of a next-generation platform designed for advanced autonomous vehicles that feature technology set to be introduced in the coming decade.

Volvo and Geely will also work together on the joint development of connectivity technology and software and adopt increased joint purchasing to lower costs. The agreement also allows for Lynk&Co’s continued global expansion through use of the Volvo service network.

Volvo boss Håkan Samuelsson said the decision to increase co-operation rather than pursue a full merger was “the best way to achieve a strong combination and make both companies stronger”. He added: “Volvo and Geely are two of the fastest-growing car companies in the world, so it’s important we maintain the ability to keep growing without any loss of momentum.

“This is really the best combination and the best way forward for both our companies, employees, customers and investors. It brings all the benefits of a merger without any of the disadvantages that could come.”

Samuelsson added that he anticipated the joint purchasing benefits will result costs, allowing Volvo to improve its pricing, and said that one key benefit was the shared development of future technology.

He added: “In the future, some new development areas will be particularly important. In the past, we worked together on a lot of hardware modules, but in the future, it will be really important to have a common software stack. Software and technology, such as autonomous technology, will be very important to work together on.”

Geely Auto president An Conghui said: “The global automotive industry is undergoing profound changes. This deepening of co-operation is the result of joint development of long-term thinking with important strategic considerations. Establishing a closer relationship with Volvo will accelerate Geely’s global expansion.”

READ MORE

Volvo set to merge with parent firm Geely (from February 2020)

Geely's rise from obscurity to the top

From dependable to disruptive: the reinvention of Volvo

Used cars for sale

 Volvo Xc40 1.5 T3 Momentum 5dr
2018
£21,600
18,516miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc40 1.5 T3 Momentum 5dr
2018
£21,999
16,293miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc40 1.5 T3 Momentum 5dr
2018
£22,450
25,492miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc40 2.0 D3 Momentum Pro 5dr
2018
£22,500
16,309miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc40 2.0 D3 Momentum 5dr
2018
£22,661
14,487miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc40 1.5 T3 Momentum 5dr
2018
£22,750
18,387miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc40 2.0 D3 Momentum 5dr Geartronic
2019
£22,990
25,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo Xc40 1.5 T3 Momentum 5dr
2018
£22,995
5,705miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc40 2.0 D3 Momentum 5dr Geartronic
2018
£22,995
22,316miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Dacia Sandero Stepway 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Dacia Sandero Stepway TCe 100 2021 UK review
1 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK review
1 Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Octavia E Tec hybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Skoda Octavia Estate 1.0 TSI e-TEC 2021 UK review
1 RUF CTR 2020 first drive review hero front
Ruf CTR Anniversary 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

Volvo’s XC40 arrives in the crowded premium compact SUV segment and hits the right note with design, practicality and driving style

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Dacia Sandero Stepway 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Dacia Sandero Stepway TCe 100 2021 UK review
1 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK review
1 Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Octavia E Tec hybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Skoda Octavia Estate 1.0 TSI e-TEC 2021 UK review
1 RUF CTR 2020 first drive review hero front
Ruf CTR Anniversary 2021 review

View all latest drives