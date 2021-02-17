Jaguar Land Rover to cut 2000 non-factory jobs worldwide

Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that it will cut 2000 non-factory jobs from its global workforce in the next year, as part of its ongoing restructuring drive.

The job losses, first reported by Sky News, will come from the British firm’s global salaried workforce. While Jaguar Land Rover has not given any details on the roles being cut, it said the moves will not impact hourly paid manufacturing employees.

In a statement issued to Reuters, Jaguar Land Rover said: “The full review of the Jaguar Land Rover organisation is already underway. We anticipate a net reduction of around 2000 people from our global salaried workforce in the next financial year.”

The moves are related to the struggling firm’s ongoing cost-cutting and restructuring drive, called Project Charge+, through which the firm is aiming to save £2.5 billion.

The new comes shortly after Jaguar Land Rover, owned by the Indian Tata Motors group, announced its radical new ‘Reimagine’ plan devised by new boss Thierry Bolloré. Under that plan Jaguar will be turned into an electric-only luxury brand, while Land Rover will launch six new electric variants in the next five years. The firm is aiming to become a net-zero carbon emitter by 2039.

As part of that plan. Bolloré committed to keeping all its UK facilities open, although the Castle Bromwich plant is likely to stop being used for car production.

Jaguar Land Rover has made a series of staff reductions in recent years, cutting 1000 jobs in 2018 and 4500 in 2019.

READ MORE

Jaguar to become all-electric luxury firm under bold new JLR plan

Jaguar Land Rover sales fall by a quarter in 2020 due to Covid impact

Jaguar Land Rover posts £439m pre-tax profit in final quarter of 2020