Ex-Seat designer Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos joins Alfa Romeo

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos will join Alfa Romeo as head of design following his departure from Dacia earlier this year.

The Spanish car designer will join the brand on 1 July, focusing on the Italian firm’s electrification efforts and modernisation process, reporting to Jean-Pierre Ploué, chief design officer at Stellantis.

“Alejandro’s arrival represents a great opportunity for Alfa Romeo. Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos is a car enthusiast and did a wonderful job at Cupra. The design team and I look forward to working with him,” said Ploué.

Mesonero-Romanos was most recently the design chief at Dacia, a position he left after a year, having presented the Bigster concept car. At Renault, he played a role in the design of the Renault Laguna Coupé, before joining Seat and Cupra in 2011 as design director, where he oversaw the design of the firm’s first SUV, the Ateca, along with the Arona, Tarraco, and Ibiza and Leon hatchbacks.

Mesonero-Romanos was awarded the Eurostars Award in Design in 2018, and contributed to the Global Access project, designing affordable cars for developing countries. He trained at the Royal College of Art in London and has worked in Spain, South Korea and France.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, Alfa Romeo’s new CEO, said he is “happy to address the upcoming challenges at Alfa Romeo with a forward-thinker like Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos,” and their “close partnership is expected to bring success to the brand.”

