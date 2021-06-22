BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ex-Seat designer Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos joins Alfa Romeo
UP NEXT
First ride: 2021 Audi RS3 prototype review

Ex-Seat designer Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos joins Alfa Romeo

The 51-year-old Spanish car designer heads to Italian firm following recent Dacia departure
News
2 mins read
22 June 2021

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos will join Alfa Romeo as head of design following his departure from Dacia earlier this year.

The Spanish car designer will join the brand on 1 July, focusing on the Italian firm’s electrification efforts and modernisation process, reporting to Jean-Pierre Ploué, chief design officer at Stellantis.

“Alejandro’s arrival represents a great opportunity for Alfa Romeo. Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos is a car enthusiast and did a wonderful job at Cupra. The design team and I look forward to working with him,” said Ploué.

Mesonero-Romanos was most recently the design chief at Dacia, a position he left after a year, having presented the Bigster concept car. At Renault, he played a role in the design of the Renault Laguna Coupé, before joining Seat and Cupra in 2011 as design director, where he oversaw the design of the firm’s first SUV, the Ateca, along with the Arona, Tarraco, and Ibiza and Leon hatchbacks.

Mesonero-Romanos was awarded the Eurostars Award in Design in 2018, and contributed to the Global Access project, designing affordable cars for developing countries. He trained at the Royal College of Art in London and has worked in Spain, South Korea and France.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, Alfa Romeo’s new CEO, said he is “happy to address the upcoming challenges at Alfa Romeo with a forward-thinker like Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos,” and their “close partnership is expected to bring success to the brand.”

READ MORE

Alfa Romeo to revive GTV as an EV in sweeping range renewal

Revealed: how Volkswagen recently tried to buy Alfa Romeo

Stellantis boss pledges 10-year investment plan for Alfa Romeo

Used cars for sale

 Alfa Romeo Mito 1.4 Tb Multiair 135 Distinctive 3dr
2014
£5,596
35,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.3 Jtdm-2 Super 3dr
2017
£6,750
52,519miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.4 8v 3dr
2018
£7,700
17,959miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.6 Jtdm-2 Exclusive 5dr
2014
£7,995
19,686miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Alfa Romeo Mito 0.9 Tb Twinair 105 Qv Line 3dr
2016
£8,299
28,839miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.4 Tb Multiair 150 Super 5dr
2016
£8,495
44,850miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Alfa Romeo Mito 0.9 Tb Twinair Super 3dr
2017
£8,795
21,628miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Alfa Romeo Mito 0.9 Tb Twinair 3dr
2017
£8,813
12,677miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Alfa Romeo Mito 0.9 Tb Twinair 105 Qv Line 3dr
2017
£8,885
23,175miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Audi Q4 etron 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q4 E-tron 40 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz C Class 2021 FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C220d 2021 review

1 Volkswagen ID4 GTX 2021 FD hero front

Volkswagen ID 4 GTX 2021 review

1 Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK FD hero front

Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK review

1 BMW 4 Series M440i Convertible 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW 4 Series Convertible M440i 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Audi Q4 etron 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q4 E-tron 40 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz C Class 2021 FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C220d 2021 review

1 Volkswagen ID4 GTX 2021 FD hero front

Volkswagen ID 4 GTX 2021 review

1 Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK FD hero front

Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK review

1 BMW 4 Series M440i Convertible 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW 4 Series Convertible M440i 2021 UK review

View all latest drives