Currently reading: Chinese cars were due in the UK 20 years ago – but it didn't happen
Chinese cars were due in the UK 20 years ago – but it didn't happen

As Chinese cars flood in, we revisit the aborted 2000s export drives of Geely, Landwind, Brilliance, Qoros and Haval

Kris Culmer
News
4 mins read
5 October 2025

Geely recently announced that it would start selling cars under its own name in the UK – over a decade later than originally planned.

Autocar first mentioned Geely in 2004, as part of a report on the emerging market and industry of China, because its first-ever car, the then six-year-old Haoqing supermini, was the cheapest of the lot. Staggeringly, it cost £2400 – but it was terribly basic and based on an ancient Daihatsu Charade.

Two years later, Geely formed a joint venture with Coventry-based Manganese Bronze Holdings (MBH) to build the upcoming LTI TX4 iteration of London’s iconic black cab in Shanghai, the plan being to tempt Chinese cabbies out of their trusty old Volkswagen Jetta and Santana saloons. (MBH began life making ship propellers, if the name had you wondering.)

This didn’t go very well (despite Geely painting a TX4 gold and dressing some poor local bloke as a Beefeater for the Shanghai motor show), partly because cabbies couldn’t see any benefit to the expensive TX4 and partly because Chinese cities banned diesel engines.

So come late 2011, with its finances in a poor state, MBH decided to have a go at selling Geely cars in the UK – first the Emgrand EC7, a dull hatchback/saloon the size of a Skoda Octavia for the price of a Skoda Fabia: just £10,000.

MBH planned to create a network of 40 dealerships, with CEO John Russell saying: “We are aware of the success that Kia and Hyundai have had in the UK and we can work with Geely to achieve similar success.”

He added that a new model would arrive every year for the following five years. Second in line was the Ford Mondeo-rivalling Emgrand EC8, then a small MPV, a small SUV and “something that highlights the Chinese appetite for being experimental”.

Latest Reviews

Kia PV5 review 2025 001
Kia PV5
Kia PV5
Kia Sportage review 2025 001
Kia Sportage
8
Kia Sportage
alfa romeo stelvio front quarter
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
7
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
Tesla Model Y Performance review 001
Tesla Model Y Performance
Tesla Model Y Performance
Citroen C5 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review

Perhaps he was hinting at the Gleagle Panda city car, in which case we can all be thankful: its wide eyes and gaping mouth weren’t for the faint of heart.

Autocar’s man in China drove the Emgrand EC7 in early 2012 and reported that it had hard yet flimsy interior materials; a thirsty yet underpowered 1.8-litre petrol engine; a clunky manual gearbox; a soft ride; and light steering. But, hey, it was going to cost £10k.

Actually, it wasn’t, because in October 2012 MBH fell into administration with a £3.9 million black hole in its accounts, having failed to bank a profit since 2007.

Geely, already a 20% shareholder, rescued LTI and quietly dropped the plan to import its cars – whether to focus fully on reinventing the black cab or to protect its brand image for any future UK endeavours, we couldn’t say.

Maybe it was both, but surely it was wise, or at least fortuitous, given how long it took SAIC to restore the reborn MG brand’s lustre after its faltering UK launch.

Perhaps surprisingly, Geely wasn’t the first Chinese brand expected to come here. Back in 2006, Birmingham’s International Motors (IM), the long-standing Subaru importer, held talks with “several”, Chery being the likeliest candidate – another one that is now finally on its way, two decades later.

Around the same time, Landwind (later to earn infamy for ripping off the Range Rover Evoque) became the first Chinese car brand to gain European type approval, with its dated-looking X-Pedition SUV.

Europe MD Paul Williams (Kia’s former UK boss) suggested a price of around €15,000, and there were hints that the UK was in its sights. But then the X-Pedition performed terrifyingly in official crash tests and was immediately withdrawn.

The exact same fate befell the Brilliance BS6 saloon at a similar time – and this from the company established as BMW’s Chinese joint-venture partner.

Much more promising was Qoros, a brand specifically aimed at Europe by Chery and Israel’s state investment firm whose plan was grounded in “tactical outsourcing”.

We drove its Ford Focus-rivalling Qoros 3 saloon in late 2014 and felt it would be “up there with the best cars in its segment” – but it was only ever sold in Slovakia, with Qoros blaming exchange rates for cancelling its expansion plan three years later.

Also in 2014, Great Wall Motor considered sending its Haval SUVs here. Perhaps it had second thoughts after having to pause production of the H8 soon after launch due to quality issues. But now you can buy a Haval in the form of the Jolion Pro.

Comments
jason_recliner 6 October 2025
Fair play, the Gleagle Panda really does look like a panda.
Chris C 5 October 2025

Would the first Chinese car be the MG6 in 2011 - Chinese origin with a tiny bit of bolting together at Longbridge?

IIRC there were attempts to import the ubiquitous Beijing 4x4 many years prior to all this?

 

ianp55 5 October 2025

A similar event happned sixty years ago when Daihatsu tried to sell the Compagnio here in the UK only six examples were sold during the time it was on sale here. Autocar tested the car and found that by British standards it was outdated by having a separate chassis,found that the brakes,handling,ride & steering  were poor and the lack performance was positively sniggered at. On the otherside they liked the generous equipment (a radio was standard ) the interior plus the build quality was impressive as well. So at the time we breathed a sigh of relief  but soon  afterwards Honda cars came on sale with the tiny N500 and we laughed at that as well but ten years later Japanese cars had taken such a hold on the UK market there was an agreement to limit sales here. Sadly Daihatsu is no longer sold here but Chinese cars most certainly are some will be successful like Jaecoo/Omoda others may struggle but it's up to the European manufacturers to sharpen up and build reasonably priced cars that the average motorist can afford.  

