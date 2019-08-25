The test track pioneering car development: behind the scenes at Horiba MIRA

If you thought of MIRA pretty much as a test track in the Midlands, you wouldn’t be alone. When it was taken over by Japanese firm Horiba in 2015, The Telegraph’s first paragraph called the Nuneaton company a “car test track and development centre that has served as a playground for motoring shows like Top Gear and Fifth Gear”.
The set of tracks it was known for were laid over the former RAF Lindley’s runways and taxiways when that was re-purposed to become the government-backed Motor Industry Research Association’s base in 1948. When the chairman of Austin came to open the site officially, he brought a pair of ceremonial scissors, not knowing the MD had arranged to blow the tape apart with explosives.
Back then MIRA was a few runways and taxiways, a control tower and one hangar. When I started coming here about 12 years ago, because it’s where Autocar frequently conducts its performance tests, the tower’s first floor was still where you signed on to use the tracks. And I’m pretty sure the glass lookout on top was being used by a staffer as a greenhouse.
