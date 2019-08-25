The test track pioneering car development: behind the scenes at Horiba MIRA

It wasn’t that MIRA, including the 1950s-built laboratories and offices at the front of the site, didn’t have enough work. It had so much it was at capacity. But the place needed to spend hundreds of millions of pounds it didn’t have on infrastructure.

Some came – the control tower moved to a new building, at least – but it needed more, which is why MIRA began pitching itself to investors at the start of the decade and eventually found the right buyer in the Japanese company Horiba, who paid £85 million for it in 2015.

As an outsider – sometimes as a staffer – there’s an unknown about takeovers: are they asset-stripping? Will jobs go? Not in this case. Not a bit of it. The investment since has been staggering.

Predominantly, Horiba makes precision testing equipment, everything from spectrometers used on antique artworks to gas analysers that identify hazardous elements in waste.

It owns various test centres, too – including automotive ones in Germany and the US – and in MIRA it found a match.

“Why did they want little old MIRA?” asks Horiba MIRA’s managing director, Declan Allen. “They wanted application experience, and being a long-term Japanese company, they saw us involved in emerging technology and thought if they wrapped themselves around us we had a future.”

MIRA’s test cells now buzz to the hum of Horiba equipment, but it’s the investment elsewhere that’s more astonishing.

Testing still accounts for around 45% of the business – getting cars through new WLTP rules has seen Horiba MIRA’s three emission test cells running triple shifts – but “if you only do testing, you’re vulnerable,” says Allen.