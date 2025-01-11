Radio gaga: the wild and wonderful world of RC racing

This may be the most sideways circuit racing I’ve yet seen. Some of the hardest to keep track of, too: here’s a world of motorsport in which cars can hit 60mph long before any Tesla – and with considerably less fuss and online bluster.

It’s made all the wilder when you squint for a look inside the cockpit and see no one grasping the wheel.

Welcome to national radio-controlled (RC) car racing, a world that is as focused as it is fun. Crucially, it’s a sport without a penny in prize money for the drivers, who stand in a control booth overlooking all eight corners of the Halifax Track.

This 280m-long Yorkshire circuit accommodates all manner of RC classes, from 1:18- to 1:5-scale cars and across a wide budget, and today it hosts a crucial point in the season for the bulky two-wheel-drive Touring Car shells – worth up to £3000 a pop.

Yet tensions aren’t bubbling over: a television series about this lot would be more Detectorists than Drive to Survive. Racing means a lot to them, but kinship within the paddock is clearly just as important.

“Like every form of motorsport, Covid had an impact here,” says John Russell, chairman of Halifax Track.

“But we now have more people in every class. Folk looked at what they had in the loft and thought ‘I used to race this’ and they found their hobby again. And it is a hobby. We offer no cash prizes, only trophies, and there are very few sponsored drivers. Even then it’s primarily to help test and develop technology for the RC car manufacturers.”

The ‘lockdown effect’ of cars being dusted off also coincided with a rejig of the rulebook, led by former European and world champion Ian Oddie.

“We relaxed the rules a few years ago and made everything a bit more fun and it all kick-started again,” he says. “The European championships are a bit tighter and more regulated. You need rules to make it fair, but you must make them balanced to keep it fun and entice people to take part.”