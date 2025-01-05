Like many waterfowl, ducks are migrating birds - but some recent new arrivals on UK shores will have even seasoned twitchers very confused.

Because reports suggest that you might just find a new species of duck in the UK If, that is, you know where to look: the dashboards of Jeeps. I should mention we're talking plastic ducks here.

That's because a relatively new phenomenon has begun in which Jeep drivers - or Jeepers, as some like to style themselves - gift plastic ducks to the owners of other Jeeps. Don't worry: you're probably not alone in finding that odd. Ducking Jeeps - please be careful how you say that - has become hugely popular in North America.

Find a Jeep of any type, age or condition over there, and you're likely to see at least a handful of ducks spread across its dashboard.

I discovered the phenomenon on a holiday in Texas when Avis gave me a Wrangler PHEV hire car. One day I returned to it in a car park to find a small blue duck - which neatly matched the accent colour on the bodywork details - on the wing mirror.

It took a bit of internet sleuthing to unearth why I'd been gifted a plastic duck and my quest to learn more led me down a rabbit hole. Or duck hole, I suppose.

According to various Jeep ducking web forums, the trend is beginning to spread globally, including to the UK. Is that true? There was only one way to find out: to get a Wrangler and a bag full of plastic ducks (official Jeep ones, no less) and to set out on a duck hunt. Yes, serious investigative journalism, this.

But before we get to the mechanics of Jeep ducking, you probably want to know where it came from and how it started. And, like so many nice, pleasant and polite things, it originally began in Canada.

It started as an impulsive gesture by a Canadian called Allison Parliament. She lived in Alabama, in the US Deep South, but in July 2020 she needed to return to Ontario to care for her ill grandmother.