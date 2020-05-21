Price match promise: Volkswagen Golf R vs. first-gen Audi R8

The premise is so simple there has to be a catch. A mid-engined V8 supercar from a highly respected premium brand for the same money as a new hot hatchback. Or less.
But that’s what you’re looking at right here. The Audi R8 you can see belongs to Dick Powell, founder of renowned design business Seymourpowell, and we’ve insured it for £40,000 to reflect its condition and low mileage. But clean examples are out there for £30,000 or less once you’ve done a spot of haggling. Meanwhile this five-door Volkswagen Golf R retails for £33,740 with the dual-clutch automatic gearbox fitted to the test car, although if you play fast and loose with the options, as VW most certainly has with this one, that price heads north pretty rapidly. As seen here with its titanium exhausts, this car, a Volkswagen Golf, remember, is just £325 shy of being a fifty grand car…
But on the drive over the Golf R reaffirmed why, to me at least, it remains the pick of the super-hot hatch brigade – so much easier to operate than the Honda Civic Type R, far easier on the eye yet scarcely less engaging on a decent run. It will be very interesting to see what the full-fat Trophy version of the Renault Sport Mégane is like when it arrives in the new year.
For now though, I’m being blown away all over again, not just by the Golf’s relentless point-to-point pace, brought about by an unrivalled blend of power and all-weather poise in the class, but also by the tranquillity that accompanies it. Maybe the interior should be a bit more exciting, maybe the exterior looks too much like a normal Golf with a big wheel upgrade, but I’m not sure I care: in all situations it works better than you could hope, as all the best fast Golfs have done for more than 40 years.
si73
Performance and purchase
Performance and purchase price wise these may be similar but running costs on the R8 will surely be much higher, and I don't mean fuel. The golfs top speed of 155 is limited, I wonder how close to the R8's 187 it would get if unlimited?
Newnameneeded
si73 wrote:
True. But factor depreciation into those running costs and I bet the R8 works out to be the cheaper car.
si73
Newnameneeded wrote:
Yeah valid point, and the deprecation on this nearly £50k loaded golf will be atrocious.
NoPasaran
Comparison is incomplete
I do not see included in this comparison a Bentley Continental with x miles for the same price as new Golf R.
Peter Cavellini
So not a bargain then?
Autocar say you can pick one up for just under £30K...?, yet further down the article the,as they quoted, the good low mileage ones start at £42K?, that twelve grand more, that no longer a bargain, that’s a serious thought purchase......
TS7
Whilst £42K...
...is a chunk of change more than £30K it still undercuts a loaded Golf R, and isn't too much more than the ugly Civic.
Peter Cavellini
And also....
TS7
A dare say a VW Up!...
...would be cheaper than either. Sometimes running cost isn't a prospective purchaser's deciding criteria.
chris1969
Running Cost
If you throw depreciation into the mix, the R8 is probably the cheaper to run .. certainly for the first 2 years of golf ownership.
Just Saying
Excellent Article
2008 R8 manual 32,000 miles, £42,000: This is where you start to find the really good R8s for example, so what's the implication for ones 10K cheaper, not so good??
It'll be interesting to see what happens over the next 12 months to used R8 prices (and similar)
I think we'll be in for some unbelievable bargains due to the imminent recession (which is dreadful BTW)
