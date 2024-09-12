Isn’t this all reassuringly traditional? You could almost start to forget that five-door family hatchbacks are a thing, but here are three of them and there’s not a raised ride height or charging plug in sight.
They are very much still a thing, though, particularly the Golf. While Toyota and Peugeot buyers have more decisively migrated to smaller cars and crossovers, the Golf remains Volkswagen’s biggest-seller in the UK.
Long may they reign because, as we will rediscover, these kinds of cars are about as archetypically ‘car’ as it gets. The biros of the automotive world: fit for just about any purpose.
You might want a fancy fountain pen, but the good old ballpoint at the bottom of your bag will probably do fine, whether you’re scribbling something down or doing a line drawing.
We have convened this test around the facelifted Golf. Launched in 2020, the Mk8 Golf is emblematic of Volkswagen’s recent struggles.
An unhealthy cocktail of shrinking profit margins and the need (perceived or otherwise) to electrify and digitalise has squeezed the company into taking some drastic actions. And many of those befell the arch-Volkswagen.
The often glitchy and confusing multimedia, the cheapening of the cabin and the infernal touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons mean it hasn’t been as well liked as previous iterations.
At the same time, the Mk8-bashing bandwagon has proven a popular one for the media and other observers, and when looked at with fewer preconceptions, the Mk8 Golf has always been a good car that provides a compelling blend of space and driving manners. Even so, Volkswagen has listened to feedback and addressed many of the Mk8’s undeniable issues.
The old screen and its software have pretty much been binned and replaced, the contentious touch bar remains but now lights up to enable its use at night, and the interior has regained some sense of perceived quality and tactility, including steering wheel buttons for all.
On first acquaintance at its launch events abroad and in the UK, the ‘Mk8.5’ felt like a return to form for the Golf. A class leader? That’s a tougher call to make in isolation, so today we have brought along two rivals.
In the blue corner is the Peugeot 308, one of the more convincing cars to be spun off Stellantis’s front-wheel-drive architectures.
What the test does not mention is that the Toyota has a ten year warranty if you have the car serviced each year also it has a reliablr chain rathe rthan cam belt which is an £800 job every 4 to 5 years on the golf also the golf is old hat technology,the main negative on the corrola is the boot is not as good as the golf but otherwise a no brainer in the real worldnot to mention reliability that seals the deal for buying something with your own cash.
Thanks for publishing a three way test of some regular hatchbacks on the website - interesting and useful. What were the prices, engine specs and prices of the models tested? I'm sure they are in the printed version but have been missed out here. There is also no reference to rear seat accommodation: does the Golf win in that regard?
Much as I admire the latest Corolla and agree with your reasoning in the conclusion, I note also that some brokers are already offering £5k discounts on the Mk8.5 Golf. That might swing it for some people.
Should you do this test again, it would be great if you could also include a Skoda Octavia and Honda Civic...
Besides, if you are short and stocky it does have some ergonomy issues.