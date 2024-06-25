BACK TO ALL NEWS
Stellantis "could stop" UK vehicle production in "hostile" conditions

UK boss said the company "will evaluate" moving production elsewhere if government does not support industry
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
25 June 2024

Stellantis UK boss Maria Grazia Davino has warned that the company could stop building vehicles in the country if the government’s electrification initiatives create a “hostile” trading environment.

Speaking at the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ annual summit in London, Davino cautioned against the existential threat posed by measures such as the Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate and proposed 2030/2035 bans on the sale of new combustion-engined cars.

Asked by Autocar whether Stellantis can continue to grow its UK business under the current terms of the ZEV mandate – which mean a rising proportion of each manufacturer's sales in the UK must be electric from 2024-2030 – Davino said: "Yes, we can continue to grow. We can survive because we are fit for every circumstance."

However, she added: "In the UK, for sure, there will be consequences on the production set-up.

