New vs used: best of the rest

We’ve put the Toyota GR Yaris up against an old Audi R8, compared a Volkswagen ID 3 with a used Jaguar I-Pace and seen the Skoda Octavia vRS go head-to-head with a second-hand Mercedes-AMG C43.

Now here’s a quick run-down of the other new vs used battles that matter.

2017 Porsche 718 Cayman vs Alpine A110 S

Felix Page: The entry point into the modern-era Porsche line-up is this: the four-cylinder 718 Cayman. Purists bemoan the absence of a flat-six growl, but it’s up there with the best of them dynamically, and you will note this particularly well-specced example has a manual gearbox.

Jack Warrick: Usually I would say you can’t go wrong with a 718, but yours is pipped to the post by a new Alpine A110 S. It turns more precisely, is quicker to 62mph and won’t depreciate as quickly.

FP: Did you miss what I said about the manual gearbox? In all seriousness, though, this Cayman is an argument in favour of depreciation: just over £40,000 for a bona fide Porker versus almost £60,000 for a squashed Renault Mégane.

JW: Flappy paddles are just as much fun on track, and because the Alpine weighs nearly 300kg less than the Porsche, it has a power-to-weight ratio of 259bhp per tonne, which knocks you right off your perch.