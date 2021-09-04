BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Value Judgements: new vs used 2021
UP NEXT
New vs used: Volkswagen ID 3 vs Jaguar I-Pace

Value Judgements: new vs used 2021

The depreciation of yesterday’s heroes set against the arrival of tantalising new metal creates some agonising dilemmas for the enthusiast. Let’s resolve them
Autocar
News
2 mins read
4 September 2021

Another smorgasbord of second-hand seducement awaits. Guard your wallets closely, dear reader, as we assemble a host of inviting new cars, each a partner to its opposite number from the used market, and then decide, in turn, whether your money would go on the showroom-fresh new car or the extra-value, nicely run-in used equivalent.

This new-versus-used special is different because, for the first time, one of our featured used bargains is an electric car. Which means two of them aren’t, of course. We will be stopping in to ponder the prospect of a daily-driven affordable fast estate, as road tester Illya Verpraet takes you through the relative merits of a new Skoda Octavia vRS and a used Mercedes-AMG C43.

With the help of editor-at-large Matt Prior, we will also be wondering if the only thing potent enough to convince a true petrolhead not to blow £33,000 on a new Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch is a 12-year-old Audi R8 supercar.

There will be other ‘old against new’ titbits too, some high-priced and some more real-world, collected and collated for you by Autocar’s resident used car deliberators Felix Page and Jack Warrick.

But even those of us who like our ‘new’ cars with more of a lived-in vibe must move with the times; and so, before we get to all the combustion-engined treats, road test editor Matt Saunders will start by checking in on how cheaply the practical, desirable and surprisingly dynamic-handling Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV can be bought on the second-hand car market in 2021. Then he will mull over whether it would make a smarter family buy than the kind of new electric car that the same money might buy, which comes in the shape of the Volkswagen ID 3.

Follow the links below for temptation, then. And don’t say we didn’t warn you…

New Volkswagen ID 3 vs used Jaguar I-Pace

New Skoda Octavia vRS Estate vs used Mercedes-AMG C43 Estate

Advertisement

Latest Drives

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
The second generation Audi R8

Audi R8

Audi sends its mid-engined flagship in search of supercar scalps, and largely succeeds - even if rivals like the Porsche 911 Turbo S provide greater driving thrills

Read our review
Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Audi R8 5.2 Fsi [550] V10 Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic
2014
£73,990
20,100miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Audi R8 5.2 Fsi V10 Quattro 2dr S Tronic
2016
£84,950
23,954miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Audi R8 5.2 Fsi V10 Quattro 2dr S Tronic
2016
£86,990
24,309miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Audi R8 5.2 Fsi V10 Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic
2015
£91,990
25,300miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Audi R8 5.2 Fsi V10 Quattro 2dr S Tronic
2018
£97,990
14,946miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Audi R8 5.2 Fsi V10 Quattro 2dr S Tronic
2019
£99,995
10,745miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Audi R8 5.2 Fsi V10 Quattro 2dr S Tronic
2019
£119,500
100miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Audi R8 5.2 Fsi [540] V10 2dr S Tronic Rwd
2021
£124,999
2,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Audi R8 5.2 Fsi V10 Quattro 2dr S Tronic
2021
£125,000
500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
LP in Brighton 4 September 2021

Back in the real world, how many of us would consider an ageing supercar in place of a new factory fresh motor with a warranty and the certainty of low running costs for the forseeable future?  Of course the used car offers much better value in terms of metal for the money and kerb appeal but it comes at a price. Running costs will almost certainly be much higher and who's to say that the ongoing depreciation will be less than that of a new in-demand model thaat everyone wants? Plus it's likely that the used model will have its share of niggly little issues that dealers can't be bothered to fix. Both options have their appeal, but I doubt many buyers would be torn between these alternatives.    

Latest Drives

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives