Alpine A110 S 2020 UK review

You might imagine the only question that really needs answering is whether the new Alpine A110 S is 'better' to drive than the basic A110 of five-star-road-test fame.
And fair enough. Initially it seems as though that is very much Alpine’s intention for this fresh variant of its lightweight sportscar. The ‘S’ moniker, the 40bhp power bump, the firmer, shorter springs and stronger anti-roll bars, the larger brake discs and wider tyres are all exactly the sort of things manufacturers do when they want to make an existing model quicker and, as they always tell us, even better to drive.
But the official line is that this A110 S, driven here in the UK for the first time, though we've previously sampled it on much drier Portuguese roads, is simply another version of the A110, and one better suited to trackdays. Nothing more, nothing less: there is no hierarchy. Alpine says the original A110 turned out almost exactly as intended so it hasn't needed to introduce a more serious model to flush through some improvements.
They even expect the slower car to outsell the S three to one, which seems surprising given the £56,810 asking price for the A110 S is a reasonable-sounding £7000 more than you’d pay for a comparably equipped A110. For the record, the car you see here also has £2208-worth of lovely carbonfibre roof (easily visible because it barely meets your bottom ribs) and £936 of forged ‘Fuchs’ wheels, and along with other options comes out at £63,000 – about the same as the resurrected flat-six Porsche Cayman GTS.
Elephant in the room
Only a footnote mentions the Lotus but normally in A110 articles it seems Autocar refer to the Porsche like it's the only other make of competitor in the world. Shoot out needs to involve a cheaper, much lighter car, namely the Lotus Elise.
Just watch the 5th gear A110 v Elise article.
