Matt Prior's car of the decade: Nissan Juke

“Maybe you need to buy into the concept. I’m afraid I don’t.” Not my words, Carol, the words of BBC Top Ge … oh wait. No, actually, they are my words.

In 2007 I wrote them about the then new Nissan Qashqai, a car that was, to my eyes, basically a taller version of a regular hatchback, quite good but nothing particularly special, and which Nissan had launched because its Almera hatch could never get near to Ford Focus, Vauxhall Astra or VW Golf levels of sales.

At that sort of length but taller and with a higher price, though, the Qashqai, could lead Nissan onto something. I wasn’t so convinced. It felt a bit cynical. Dare I say a bit pointless – a tall car that didn’t do off-roading. It didn’t do a lot for me and I didn’t think it’d do much for the good denizens of motoring.

Shows what I know because I couldn’t have been more wrong. It reshaped the market.

You could make an argument that the Qashqai was the car of 2000-2010. Even the car of the millennium so far – the car that has rewritten what the family hatchback looks like. Before Qashqai, there were hatchbacks. After it, everyone had to have a C or D-segment SUV or crossover.