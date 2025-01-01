BACK TO ALL NEWS
Man in the MIRA: What really happens in a full Autocar road test?
Man in the MIRA: What really happens in a full Autocar road test?

We go behind-the-scenes look at how the Autocar road test happens, including performance testing a Maserati

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
7 mins read
1 January 2025

It’s often said that death and taxes are the only certainties in life, but I’d like to propose an addition to that list: the Autocar road test.

Over the past 104 years, we’ve published a weekly in-depth analysis of the latest and greatest new cars, unearthing the kind of data that you won’t find anywhere else.

And yet some key elements of it are shrouded in mystery: what’s it like to be a road tester and how does it all come together? I’ve been tasked with joining deputy road test editor Richard Lane at the Horiba Mira proving ground, home of the Autocar road test, to find out. But not all is well.

Related articles

Our job is to run the numbers on Maserati’s stunning-looking new flagship, the MC20 Cielo. Except sod’s law dictates that borrowing a roadster with a 621bhp V6 mounted amidships means the heavens must open, and for the past few weeks, they’ve been wide open.

The weather has certainly taken its toll on the entrance to the Horiba MIRA proving ground. We roll past a row of trees that’s been given a buzzcut by the high winds, with sodden leaves strewn along the verge of the road.

A great many car, lorry and motorcycle manufacturers carry out work at MIRA. Polestar, JLR and Aston Martin are among the most prominent, but I’m afraid I can’t tell you much more.

Interrupting my mumbling about the prototype that’s just rolled past, Lane urges caution. It’s a great privilege for us to be allowed to use MIRA and we absolutely must respect the privacy of the manufacturers here. If I spill any secrets, I’ll be in trouble.

We’re headed for the main control tower, a glassy complex that stands proudly among its steel-roofed neighbours. It’s three very steep flights of stairs up to the nerve centre, where Lane and I must register ourselves with the cheery track controller.

We explain we’re here to test the big red Maserati and we request access to the mile straight and the Dunlop dry handling circuit.

Read our review

Car review
maserati mc20 cielo driving front hero

Maserati MC20 Cielo

MC20 coupé, with its all-new V6, signalled a long-awaited return to form. Does the drop-top go one better?

Read our review
The controller asks: “What kind of speeds do you think you’ll be hitting today?” Lane replies that we’re looking to go 150mph-plus, but it’s met with the immediate sucking of air through teeth. “Lots of standing water today, so make sure you recce properly,” says the controller.

It’s not ideal, but our only choice is to press on. This really is the best weather we’ve had since the car arrived at Autocar Towers a good week earlier and Maserati wants the car back at its Slough HQ before the day comes to an end.

With everything signed off and radio checked, the day’s testing can begin. First up is fuel economy testing – a case of setting a speed and doing endless circuits of the track’s bowl.

We follow this with the ‘everyday’ economy test, whose 20mph and 30mph segments feel utterly excruciating when you’ve got clear Tarmac stretching into the distance.

But sunshine begins to slice through the cloud cover and pockets of the road have started to dry out. A quick check of the BBC Weather app suggests we’ll have dry patches for only an hour, so we make a beeline for the Dunlop circuit.

Lane jumps out, rifles through his backpack, pulls out a roll of the world’s skinniest gaffer tape and then attaches our VBox timing gear to the MC20’s windscreen. It feels a little incongruous to me, but it does the job.

I writhe into Lane’s spare crash helmet – I’ve got an absolute whopper of a forehead and this Arai’s a size or two too small – and we head out onto the track. He immediately hits a rhythm: throttle, brake, lift, turn, throttle.

Before I can brace myself, the rear end has snapped straight and we’re off for another round. I may feel like I’m in a tumble dryer, but it’s all key to understanding the car: progressively pushing it harder and asking “awkward questions” of the chassis to see how it responds in an environment you simply couldn’t replicate on the road.

A good half an hour of sickening rounds later, we pull into a quiet lay-by off MIRA’s mile straight so that snapper Jack Harrison can grab all the detail photographs.

We’d normally do this out in the wild, but today’s schedule leaves little room for manoeuvre.

I’m impressed by the tricks of the trade, such as angling the side mirrors as far down and wide as they’ll go so that you can’t see the camera in any of the cabin shots.

“Interiors can be a bit of a pain,” says Harrison grunting, as he contorts himself over the MC20’s buttresses. His camera snaps a couple of times and he continues: “Bright colours are so uncommon and privacy glass is so commonplace, so balancing the light coming in with the interior itself is tough.”

Next, Lane heads out onto the straights solo to test brake fade. Then we’re off to the fabled MIRA canteen for a look at the data. Enter the designated road testing laptop, a great hunk of grey plastic running an ancient version of Windows.

Lane taps away for a moment, swears because it’s frozen, and then we’re finally presented with an acceleration table.

He glances at the seemingly baffling matrix of numbers and says: “Second gear, 20mph to 40mph: 1.9 [seconds]. That’s not bad, but that definitely hints at something spinning.

There’s wheelspin there because a Porsche 911 Turbo with four-wheel drive and a bigger contact patch, on a dry surface, is closer to one second. Something like an Aventador SVJ is more like 1.6.

“By 40mph, the traction’s coming in a bit more and all we can do is floor it on days like this. As soon as you start trying to feather the throttle, you don’t know what you’re getting – and with a boosty engine like the MC20’s, you’re very unlikely to do better than the car’s hard-working ECU.”

And that, there, is the je ne sais quoi in an Autocar road tester. They’ve driven almost every car launched over the past decade.

Whereas I’m sat with my mind boggled, Lane’s immediately got an idea of where the Maserati fits into the pecking order.

He continues: “Third gear, I snagged it at under 20mph, so 20-40 is 2.24 seconds, and now you start to see the consistency of a turbo engine: 30 to 50, 1.6; 40 to 60, 1.3; 50 to 70, 1.2; 60 to 80, 1.6. The acceleration chart would look like Table Mountain.

“These are respectable numbers in the damp. The car’s clearly hooked up – but sometimes you might just have a look at something else to sense-check it.

You get a good feel for these things after long enough, but if we just look at the new Aston Vantage, in fourth gear from 50 to 70 was 1.8 seconds, and the Maserati’s 2.2. That checks out because the two cars actually have a similar power-to-weight ratio, but the Vantage has shorter gearing.”

While Harrison and I finish our lunches – the hoisin pork chops are delectable, by the way – Lane heads out onto the track one final time.

He takes figures for wet emergency braking on a strip of asphalt that’s been soaked by sprinklers to an almost glass-like finish. Then it’s off to do noise tests at a range of speeds, before brimming the car with fuel and seeing what it tips the scales at on an engineering-grade weighbridge.

It’s finally time to wrap up – for me, at least. Lane will now get on the blower with road test editor Matt Saunders and road tester Illya Verpraet, with each providing their view on the Cielo and the week’s other test subject, the Hyundai Santa Fe.

A couple of days later, I ask managing editor Sami Shah if the words have landed yet, so that I can have a peep and check if it tallies with my memory of the car.

Lo and behold, the test’s pretty much complete: the pictures and copy are on the page, and it fits right down to the final word. All that’s left is for our artists to create the graphics for dimensions, economy, acceleration, and braking. Then it’s onto the next production week. 

It takes an immense effort to turn it all around so quickly, so thank you for reading – and for placing your faith in our road tests.

We think there’s nothing else like them, and we hope that you agree. 

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

