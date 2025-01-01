It’s often said that death and taxes are the only certainties in life, but I’d like to propose an addition to that list: the Autocar road test.

Over the past 104 years, we’ve published a weekly in-depth analysis of the latest and greatest new cars, unearthing the kind of data that you won’t find anywhere else.

And yet some key elements of it are shrouded in mystery: what’s it like to be a road tester and how does it all come together? I’ve been tasked with joining deputy road test editor Richard Lane at the Horiba Mira proving ground, home of the Autocar road test, to find out. But not all is well.

Our job is to run the numbers on Maserati’s stunning-looking new flagship, the MC20 Cielo. Except sod’s law dictates that borrowing a roadster with a 621bhp V6 mounted amidships means the heavens must open, and for the past few weeks, they’ve been wide open.

The weather has certainly taken its toll on the entrance to the Horiba MIRA proving ground. We roll past a row of trees that’s been given a buzzcut by the high winds, with sodden leaves strewn along the verge of the road.

A great many car, lorry and motorcycle manufacturers carry out work at MIRA. Polestar, JLR and Aston Martin are among the most prominent, but I’m afraid I can’t tell you much more.

Interrupting my mumbling about the prototype that’s just rolled past, Lane urges caution. It’s a great privilege for us to be allowed to use MIRA and we absolutely must respect the privacy of the manufacturers here. If I spill any secrets, I’ll be in trouble.

We’re headed for the main control tower, a glassy complex that stands proudly among its steel-roofed neighbours. It’s three very steep flights of stairs up to the nerve centre, where Lane and I must register ourselves with the cheery track controller.

We explain we’re here to test the big red Maserati and we request access to the mile straight and the Dunlop dry handling circuit.