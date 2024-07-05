Last chance saloon: tracing the pop culture heritage of the Jaguar XF

Who buys a Jaguar saloon? From about now, nobody will - at least for a while, because this is one of the last of the current four-door Jaguars that will be built, prior to a hiatus for this so-traditional style of car whose replacement still lingers some time off in the future.

But who has been driving them up to this point? And what's the appeal? We know that a four-door Jaguar is coming down the line, but the next one will be electric and, word is, far more expensive than any previous one. Will former customers still want such a thing?

To investigate, I've got into one of the last of the current breed. The Jaguar XF is a car we've liked very much since the first version was launched in 2007, when we said it was a "job done" and the "world-class" car Jaguar needed and just at the right time, with both manufacturer and model achieving their goals.

The XF was Jaguar making a sleek and good-looking, fine-riding and great-handling, well-priced and seemingly well-assembled saloon car. Just like it needed to.

We still like it 17 years and a second generation of XFs later. It remains one of the best-handling cars in its class, and the XF's consistency with that has given its drivers something to smile about.

What Jaguar has managed less well is to make cars that convince millions of people to buy one; it has not followed up a brilliant initial offering, like the XF, with other derivatives straight away. Jaguar has never - and this is why the XF is one of the brand's last saloons before it reinvents itself as a luxury electric car maker - sold enough cars.

So what went wrong? By way of research, I'm going to visit some haunts of famous Jaguar owners to see if I can get some insight into what makes them tick. Find, perhaps, who Jaguar needs to talk to.

I have much to ponder, then, while standing on a street in Hammersmith, west London, looking at an Edwardian (or Victorian - sorry, no expert) terrace in front of me, with a very similar-looking house behind me. Except the one behind is from the reign of Elizabeth II and wasn't a house at all as recently as the 1980s. It was a used car lot, in fact, owned by one of the most famous Jaguar owners of all. Fictional, yes, but a bona fide Jag driver. I give you Arthur Daley.

Arthur Daley: used car salesman, general wheeler-dealer and "mid-level professional criminal of mature years, a minor conman", according to a glowing Wikipedia biography.

If one was to draw up a list of fictional characters you would consider 'lovable rogues', there's a strong chance George Cole's Arthur Daley from Minder would be on it.