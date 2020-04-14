Lancia Stratos: driving the reborn '70s rally car

While your brain processes that, you’ll not only hear this Stratos’s Ferrari engine but feel it through your seat, too. If you want to experience the mechanical commotion of motion, you get it full-on in here. An amplified Ferrari engine is certainly appropriate to this car, given that the original Lancia was powered by the 2.4-litre V6 from the Dino. The MAT Stratos carries the 4.3-litre Ferrari V8 of an F430, albeit fitted with a new intake manifold designed to generate extra low-rev torque.
Still more recognisably Maranello is the steering wheel. It’s branded ‘Stratos’, but there’s no mistaking it as an F430 item, complete with a manettino dial. Once you’ve clocked that, you might notice more Ferrari parts, including the F430’s complete climate control system hanging beneath a bespoke Stratos dashboard, the passenger footbrace, the air vents, the centre console with its reverse gear button and more.
All of which brings us to the awkward issue of sacrifice. You’ve probably guessed it by now: in order to have a Stratos built, you must provide MAT with a Ferrari F430 to gut. It’s not a total sacrifice, of course, because much of the Ferrari’s aluminium chassis, the complete powertrain and the suspension form the basis of the new car. To the shortened chassis is attached a carbonfibre upper structure.
The result is a car far rarer than a mid-engined V8 Ferrari, but one that harnesses the F430’s superb e-diff-equipped running gear. Not that this goes unmodified: rather than using the Ferrari Skyhook electronic suspension, this car has Bilstein system, adjusted independently of the manettino, which controls the throttle map, transmission strategy, traction control and stability control. It takes some commitment to get to the point of electronic intervention, but on the way to it you discover strong chassis balance despite the shorter wheelbase, steering that’s more measured than you might expect and brakes that are very effective when you give them a decent shove. Great fluency is promised, aided by the paddle-shift transmission, although that promise is not yet fully realised.
You’ll discover an over-soft rear end that allows more roll than expected and some fore-and-aft pitching. Garella says that the chassis set-up isn’t yet finished and the rear dampers will be stiffened by 10% on the production versions. The Stratos rides well, but potholes and sharp bumps trouble it, which is a surprise given how good the F430’s small bump absorption is. Different wheel sizes are the cause of this, he says.
But it’s easy to see the Stratos’s potential. It’s more compact than an F430, you get a better view out, it’s faster and, for many, much of its allure will lie in its rarity. Garella says you can specify your own chassis configuration, and given how good the base Ferrari hardware is, it’s easy to imagine a sensationally entertaining set-up, and one that rides well, too.
Peter Cavellini
Sell like hot cakes....?
Yes, probably, but that’s an awful lot for a Car that really isn’t that fast compared to other Cars in the price band, for instance, is it really better than a Lexus LFA or a McLaren any McLaren for that matter a Car that costs way less, no, at best a collectors Toy which I guess as a limited number is just fine.
FMS
Perhaps worth suggesting that however good the good points are re the Lexus and McLaren, they do not (yet) evoke the memories and the pedigree that this car so clearly manages to do, however far away, it is from the illustrious forebear.
275not599
Or go to Hawk Cars and get a
Or go to Hawk Cars and get a another Stratos that has got great reviews and is nothing like as expensive.
michael knight
Was going to say Lister Bell, but same principle. A great car that Sutcliffe eulogised about, yours for 30K with a tweaked Busso motor. While this looks fantastic it's, at this price, just a plaything for multi-millionaires.
scrap
On your recommendation I just visited their website, which is a relic from the last century. Not sure I could trust them with my money tbh.
voyager12
It's THE car...
that ought to have a successor. Iconic cars like the Mini, Beetle and Fiat 500 had one. Why not put it on a Lotus RWD chassis, that if I recall correctly, can be adapted to fit any body? You don't need a 500+ HP engine to enjoy the Stratos 2. Around 250-300 would be plenty. Alpine already proved this.
405line
Iconic car..Nice reboot
The (very twitchy) original even featured in sega rally 1995 (hidden car) if you got had "the minerals"...would be in my garage if I had the money along with an original, my only issue is should it have been revisited or should it have been left on the "bedroom wall"?
Peter Cavellini
Stratos.
Anyone know if they were all sold?
voyager12
Wasn't this possible on a...
Lotus chassis? Those have proven to be flexible / modular enough to carry various bodies. Not only Lotus own models, but also cars like the Tesla roadster. The New Stratos could have been fitted with a Toyota V6 or Alfa Romeo V6 (to stay closer to home). For maybe a third of the price, we would have been able to enjoy Hrbalek's creation then.
eseaton
A paddle shift gearbox?
A paddle shift gearbox? Ridiculous.
