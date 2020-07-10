John O’Groats to Land’s End in a hydrogen fuel cell car

In Orkney, so much electricity is generated by wind, waves and the power of tides that the islands struggle to find a use for it all.
In theory, it could be transferred to mainland Scotland, except that the seabed cable required to achieve this would apparently cost around £250 million. So instead, some of this surplus electricity is used to split water into its constituent parts, the hydrogen element stored in pressurised gas canisters and ferried to Kirkwall, the capital of Orkney. Once there, the hydrogen is used to produce... electricity.
If that sounds rather a wasteful thing to do, well, welcome to the world of energy generation, and the awkward challenge of storing and transporting that energy to the place you want it, at the time you want it.
What has this got to do with driving a fuel cell Toyota Mirai from John O’Groats to Land’s End? A lot more than you might think, and in ways that may eventually affect not only the way that your car is propelled, but also how your house is heated too.
The way to look at a fuel cell electric car, explains Jon Hunt, Toyota GB’s alternative fuels manager, is to see it as one component within a cycle of future energy generation and usage. Fuelling a car – and your house, heating and hi-fi – is going to get a lot more complex than an energy company piping volts to your junction box. Instead, it’s going to become a world of give and take, of energy generated by a mix of intermittent renewables and less desirable, but reliable, fossil fuels.
But enough, for now, of the potential energy cycles of tomorrow. Right now, our task is to drive the 230-odd miles from John O’Groats to Aberdeen. Not usually a problem with a conventional car, of course, or even a pure electric car if you plan some recharging stops, but in a fuel cell car, the challenge lies in the fact that there are presently only nine hydrogen refuelling stations in the UK.
Cobnapint
Due to the lack of filling points
No matter which power source we use for cars, the ingredients are usually a finite resource. OK, you could argue that sir is limitless, but the materials used to create the fuel cell aren't. And you have to wonder, if all the vehicles on planet earth were of this type, what effect on the global ecosystem and temperature dynamics would the mass extraction of Hydrogen from the air have. I know we don't need Hydrogen to breathe, but there must be some knock on effect down the line like there is with all other energy generation.
jason_recliner
Cobnapint wrote:
Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe. It seems unlikely that we would impact the amount of hydrogen, especially as it is endlessly reusable. Unlike fossil fuels and other chemical compounds, it can't be broken down and used up. It's already the most basic chemical possible.
Vertigo
@ Cobnapint and jason_recliner
The environmental factors are:
- Manufacturing CO2 is higher than a conventional vehicle, roughly on par with a small-batteried BEV as far as I can tell. Bear in mind though, emissions from the manufacturing phase of any car are tiny compared to the use phase of a combustion engine.
- Fuel cell systems use scarce materials such as platinum, although the content of this is reducing as the tech improves.
- There are two common methods for obtaining hydrogen fuel. One is by extracting methane deposits and reforming them with steam. This has a significant CO2 footprint, which results in a Mirai being similar to a Prius. It also requires fuel to be shipped and raw materials to be mined, so retains many problems of our current infrastructure.
The other method, the one relevant to Orkney, is electrolysis. All you need is water and electricity, so it can be done on-site at the filling station. Another plus is that you can have CO2-free hydrogen if renewable electricity is used. *But*, it uses a hell of a lot of electricity, because the process is so inefficient. This means that a fuel cell vehicle uses three times as much electricity as an electric vehicle....
- A big deal is made out of how "the only emission is water" in FCV marketing, but it's probably worth making a study on whether millions of cars expelling water vapour into the air might itself have a climate effect.
xxxx
A couple of things
You forgot all the elements in the battery of a Hydrogen car. + the fact you need 4-5 times the amount of electricity to go the same distance that a BEV can do which is why they give fuel away in the USA as the tiny take-up just wouldn't have happened otherwise.
scotty5
Chicken or Egg?
Interesting read. There's just one thing I'm a tad confused with
That brown trouser ride from John O'Groats to Aberdeen Richard - it's great you managed to make it, but I thought your first task would have been to fill the Hydrogen tank(s) at John O'Groats?
So how did you do it? How did you manage to get the Toyota to John O'Groats in the first place?
scotty5
Independence?
There's only one other hydrogen fuel station in Scotland (Fife) - i.e. no stations in any other Scottish city and being rather remote, those cars aren't going to travel far from Aberdeen.
Another Autocar atricle says the Mirai costs £66,000 but Toyota expect most of them to be leased - maintenence package costs £750 a month. Hydrogen may well be half the price of petrol but only an Aberdonian oil Sheikh would be able to afford for what is essentially their town car? I can see the argument for buses and local authority vehicles using hydrogen in Aberdeen but Toyota Mirai's? Which promted me to look up Aberdeen city council's website and surprise surprise, those Mirai's you saw belong to Aberdeen City Council.
If I were an Aberdonian council tax payer, I think I'd be a tad annoyed my money being spent or should I say wasted, in this way. The irony that Aberdeen which made it's money thru the oil industry is now throwing away those profits on hydrogen. I'm sure some tree hugger will counterargue that statement, but before they do so, they may wish to re-read the article on how hydrogen is made and then transported. As a fuel source, it's already dead as a dodo.
Vertigo
Fueling
I'd heard that a hydrogen filling station can only refuel a certain number of cars per hour before it loses pressure and needs a 'refractory period' - is that not actually the case then?
(Would also take issue with a couple of things in the article. One, having a single motor doesn't explain a lack of regenerative braking - an i3 or new Leaf can regen almost to a stop from a single motor. I assume the real reason is that the Mirai's battery is small and can't take much power, so the result should be the extremely mild regen you get in a Prius.
Second issue is, the article's repeated citing of small, <100-mile EVs as points of comparison. Such cars aren't really sold anymore, the current Leaf will do 140 with ease, but also they were never rivals with the Mirai, which is a large and expensive car. A real rival would be a Tesla, which can match it for range and recharges pretty quickly too, although still some way off 4 minutes for now.)
Peter Cavellini
Saving the Planet....!?
Yes, yes we’re getting there, we have to explore all avenues of providing power for our tiny World and I think Hydrogen has to be one, is important to keep developing, ok, you can argue it take a lot to produce it but it’s cleaner by than others, plus, I think most would prefer the fill at a Pump than plugging in somewhere for 90 minutes as opposed to Hydrogen which like Fossil fuels only takes five minutes,but the real thorn in the Foot is the cost, to have a full on EV or Hydrogen Car isn’t cheap enough yet, not many of us have £25-30,000 to buy one, and there are other polluters, Patio heaters for one, Green House heaters are another, nothing is mentioned or done about them, now if only someone could do Vehicles cheaper..?!
xxxx
Costs
£25k for a BEV, a HV is valued at £55 (with a grant of £15k would you believe) and costs 6 times more for fuelling than a BEV
Bob Cholmondeley
I can't help feeling that
I can't help feeling that Toyota and others are going down a blind alley with hydrogen fuel cell power.
Very surprised the Mirai is incapable of regenerative braking, a major failing methinks.
