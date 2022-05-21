Inside the UK's most secretive supercar maker

This is one of those stories that would be easier to tell if so much of it weren’t secret.

Tecniq is the new name for a company formerly called ADP Special Products. If you weren’t aware of it either before or since its rebranding, don’t be surprised, but you will know lots of the cars that it has been involved with.

Not dissimilar to an engineering company called Envisage that has featured in Autocar before (and which recently released its own restomod of an Austin-Healey, called the Caton), this is a firm that big car makers turn to when they need help making limited-volume, high-end cars – perhaps things outside their normal remit.

Often they’re for the sort of spin-off operations that involve initialisms. Tecniq represents some of “the power behind Q [Aston Martin], SVO [Jaguar Land Rover] and MSO [McLaren]”, says chief operating officer Tony Smith.

And its low-volume, high-value skills strike me as the sort of thing that the UK does well. I’ve spoken to several really niche manufacturers of late – including Gunther Werks – and learned they all source components from British engineering companies

Then there are the big players, like Ford, which has a great engineering tradition but only rarely strays into the world of exotics. Across 100 hours and 100 components, Tecniq makes the Ford GT’s entire interior.

Companies like this rarely shout about their locations. Tecniq is based across a couple of discreet sites in an industrial estate in Witham, Essex. That means the GT is partly assembled in Ford of Britain’s traditional home county, which, given that it’s a blue-collar hypercar among the elite, is a fact I rather like.