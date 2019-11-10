Ice to meet you: Introducing the coldest large-scale indoor test track in the world

“We have test work going on all through the summer – snow tyres, handling, stability control, cold starts, you name it,” says Test World’s managing director, Janne Seurujarvi, “and we are prototype safe, so the paparazzi can’t spy the cars when they’re indoors.”

Test World started out with an outdoor proving ground adjacent to Ivalo’s airport in 1991, and then opened a second site a few miles up the road called Mellatracks, where it built its first indoor track in 2012.

There’s a British link, too. Millbrook, the former General Motors proving ground in Bedfordshire, bought Test World in 2015, a year before Millbrook was itself snapped up by Spectris, the Egham-based maker of precision instruments.

“We have controlled and repeatable conditions indoors because we only use natural snow and that’s very important to engineers,” adds Seurujarvi.

Test World calls its knowledge ‘snowhow’, built around decades of experience in snow and ice tracks, and demonstrated through April to November as it keeps the indoor snow in tip-top condition (see the end of this article).

On site are 70 engineers, but the headcount can swell by more than 250 when cold-weather testing is in full swing. Historically, about 80% of the work is testing tyres, especially to measure against the EU’s R117 standard – the consumer tyre label.

But the mix is moving towards more vehicle testing as OEMs speed up the development of electrified powertrains and shorten development cycles, which demand all-year-round cold-weather testing. The recent rush to certify engines to WLTP standards has increased business, too.

“There’s a new US snowflake label from late this year and we’ve ordered a new test vehicle – a pick-up – for the extra testing we’ll be doing,” says Seurujarvi. “For 2020, there’s also a new EU ice label regulation and that’s more work.”

Responding to demand, Test World opened an indoor handling track in 2015, a new straight-line facility in 2018 and two tarmacked surfaces this spring.

There are even a handful of refrigerated shipping containers dotted around the site capable of ‘cold-soaking’ prototypes in summer as if they’ve been left overnight at -40deg C.