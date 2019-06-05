Autocar magazine 5 June - on sale now

You won’t have missed the striking, bright yellow, bubble-cabbed hypercar gracing the front page this week. Nor, inevitably, will the significance of its designation as a “shock ‘new F1’” have escaped you.
It’s a bold claim to make of any car, but when this 652bhp monster shares its seat layout, extensive use of carbonfibre and, more importantly, designer, with 1994’s fastest car, it’s not really a comparison you can avoid. We get under the skin of Gordon Murray’s upcoming T.50, and speak to the man himself, to find out how the Ferrari-baiter will reach astounding new heights while remaining impressively grounded.
Also in the headlines this week is Ferrari’s new SF90 Stradale, which succeeds the awe-inspiring LaFerrari with a 986bhp hybridised twin-turbo V8, top speed of 212mph and electric-only range of 16 miles. It marks a huge leap forward for Maranello, and if it’s any indication of the brand’s future design language and performance priorities, there’s a lot to get excited about.
Also looking to the future is Vauxhall, whose new Corsa broke cover (in stages) over the past couple of weeks. We spoke to company boss Steve Norman to get an understanding of why PSA taking control could be a much-needed shot in the arm for the British manufacturer.
Join the debate
RCT V
The original svelte and elegant CLS
As usual, this week's edition (dated 04APR2018), is a very good read, and well worth the investment. The road test of the eighth generation of Roll-Royce Phantom - with its "mahogany panelling" - illustrates that moneyed wealth, should NOT be confused with good-taste!
The sales pitch for next week's issue (to be dated 11APR2018), whets our appetite with the Used Buying Guide . . . "Mercedes-Benz CLS. Can't afford the new one? Then read our guide to Merc's original style icon".
The original CLS certainly was a style icon, with all the svelte elegance of a Parisian - or Italian - chic designer item.
That streamlined elegance was lost when the original's "facelift" incorporated the bluff, Teutonic, more upright, corporate Mercedes radiator grill.
The new, current, incarnation of the CLS (page 29, of this week's magazine), shares all the style, delicacy, and substantial "presence" of a rugby prop forward! It is not a case of "Can not AFFORD the new CLS?". More a question of why would anyone wish to purchase such a vulgar and brutish vehicle?
It is (again) a reminder that the ownership of wealth, is NOT the same as the possession of good taste.
RCT(V)
289
@ RCT V
....totally agree!
