Autocar magazine 5 June - on sale now

This week: Gordon Murray's F1 follow-up, our alternative saloon showdown, Toyota Corolla road-tested and more
5 June 2019
5 June 2019

You won’t have missed the striking, bright yellow, bubble-cabbed hypercar gracing the front page this week. Nor, inevitably, will the significance of its designation as a “shock ‘new F1’” have escaped you. 

It’s a bold claim to make of any car, but when this 652bhp monster shares its seat layout, extensive use of carbonfibre and, more importantly, designer, with 1994’s fastest car, it’s not really a comparison you can avoid. We get under the skin of Gordon Murray’s upcoming T.50, and speak to the man himself, to find out how the Ferrari-baiter will reach astounding new heights while remaining impressively grounded. 

Also in the headlines this week is Ferrari’s new SF90 Stradale, which succeeds the awe-inspiring LaFerrari with a 986bhp hybridised twin-turbo V8, top speed of 212mph and electric-only range of 16 miles. It marks a huge leap forward for Maranello, and if it’s any indication of the brand’s future design language and performance priorities, there’s a lot to get excited about. 

Also looking to the future is Vauxhall, whose new Corsa broke cover (in stages) over the past couple of weeks. We spoke to company boss Steve Norman to get an understanding of why PSA taking control could be a much-needed shot in the arm for the British manufacturer. 

Toyota Corolla

Toyota's new British built hatchback sees the world’s best-selling nameplate return as a rebranded hybrid hatchback

Elsewhere, Mercedes-AMG unveils its Golf R estate-beater, BMW’s long-awaited M8 breaks cover with a 616bhp V8, we consider the potential pitfalls of a Renault-FCA tie-up and loads more.

The Alpina XD3 currently holds the title of fastest diesel SUV, which is an accolade hardly likely to get the blood of any track day tyrant pumping. However, a stint behind the wheel highlighted a pleasing blend of BMW’s finest design elements and interior tech, married to a punchy, yet frugal, straight-six and composed suspension set-up. See if we think it’s worth that near-£60,000 list price. 

So, we’ve had the fastest diesel SUV, it only makes sense to take the new Bentley Bentayga Speed, the world’s fastest SUV full-stop, for a spin. At over £180,000, luxury of the sort offered by the Speed hardly comes as a surprise, but can a 626bhp turbo W12 engine and 190mph top speed distract from the Range Rover rival’s divisive styling?

We’ve also clocked some time aboard the new Porsche Panamera GTS, Audi RS 3 Sportback and Jeep Compass Trailhawk, before subjecting the new Toyota Corolla Touring Sports to a no-holds-barred road test. Ride, handling and all-round performance are a step-up from the now-departed Auris, but we’re not so sure about the gearbox’s manual mode or infotainment system.

So, you want a family-friendly executive saloon, but don’t want to add to the ever-increasing number of BMWs, Audis and Mercs on the road? You’ve got a tough choice to make. We pit the stylish new Volvo S60 against the Peugeot 508 Fastback, Alfa Romeo Giulia and Kia Stinger to find the best-rounded of the ‘alternative’ options. 

Herbert Diess took the captain’s seat at Volkswagen just before the company was named at the centre of the most calculated and wide-reaching scandal to ever hit the automotive industry. Happily, says the 2018 Autocar Editor’s Award winner, things have been going quite well since. Read our exclusive interview with one of motoring’s most powerful individuals to find out why he’s a fan of British classics, how progress with EVs is out of his hands, and why diesel’s not dead… yet. 

A Porsche GT2 RS is capable of 0-60mph in 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 211mph, but you wouldn’t want to drive one from Potters Bar to Clacket Lane… We went behind the scenes at Paul Grimshaw’ Vehicle Movements to see first-hand how Britain’s rarest and most valuable sports cars get from home to racetrack in one piece. 

Visiting 94-year-old Ronnie Grant at his nondescript Clapham workshop, you might not think to ask him what it was like racing against Senna in the 1980s, but the ex-Formula 3 racer has 21 years-worth of motorsport-related tales to recount. We stop by for an entertaining and enlightening chat with the D-Day veteran, taxi company owner, race lorry driver and now MOT tester.

Why has the Porsche Panamera always enjoyed far greater success than the outgoing Jaguar XJ? Matt Prior thinks it’s all a simple matter of geography. The acclaim awarded to the Alpine A110, on the other hand, is a result of its sublime chassis set-up, according to legendary designer Gordon Murray, with whom Steve Cropley had the pleasure of sitting down this week.

You don’t look at a new Audi RS4 and think: “banger”, and you probably won’t in 20 years, either. That’s according to James Ruppert, who’s convinced that today’s generation of tech-heavy and material-rich motors won’t survive in the same manner as the Ford Granada or Toyota Corolla. Happily, such gems as the 2005 Toyota MR2 we found in the classifieds this week are still providing budget-friendly B-road thrills. 

If it’s a nice balance between build quality and value-for-money you seek, however, take a look at the oft-overlooked Volkswagen Eos in this week’s used buying guide. Meanwhile, the sizeable and surprisingly sporty Ford Kuga can be had for as little as £7795, and presents an attractive nearly-new proposition.

41

