I bought a jet engine off eBay and fitted it to my Ford pick-up
I bought a jet engine off eBay and fitted it to my Ford pick-up

Owner Simon and his Dad weren't satisfied by their pick-up's measly 1.8-litre diesel

John Evans
News
3 mins read
6 November 2025

"A jet engine is not that much different from an internal combustion engine in that it pushes the air in, squeezes it, ignites it and pushes it out.”

Simon Lipscombe’s idiot-proof explanation of the jet engine’s basic operating principle would surely have delighted Sir Frank Whittle, inventor of the jet engine. That he knows how one works is because he bought one, like you do…

“I found it on eBay,” he says. “It’s from a Mk3 Avro Shackleton. The plane had two jet engines, one each behind the outermost Griffin V12 prop engines to push it along. It produces 2600lb of thrust and with a few extra bits it cost me and my dad Richard £2000.

With his new jet engine safely in his garage, Simon, who is chief mechanic at a hire car firm, began exploring how it worked. He says: “I started fiddling around, working out what everything did.

YouTube was my friend; there’s enough information out there to give you an idea where you should go. Once I had worked it out, I decided to run it up, so screwed it to a trailer attached to a tree. My friends were all gathered behind an 8ft dirt bank but I was too busy looking for oil leaks to be scared.”

Now with the jet engine running, Simon’s next task was to decide what to do with it. “I already had a Ford P100 with a V8 in the back, so another with a jet engine seemed like a good plan,”he says.

“The P100 can carry a ton and has an 8ft load bay. The jet engine weighs 800kg and is quite short. You can buy an unrestored P100 for as little as £2000, so that’s what I did.”

Second P100 sourced and restored, Simon then fitted the jet engine to its load deck, wisely leaving the vehicle’s original 1.8-litre diesel engine in place at the front. “The pick-up is driven by the normal engine and the jet engine provides thrust,” he says.

“You only want to drive it in a straight line under jet power. Jet engines don’t go around corners very well. The centrifugal forces in the engine tend to make things go in a straight line.”

Simon controls the jet engine using a small hand control with two buttons on it. One kills the engine and the other is a three-way switch that allows him to nudge the throttle up or down.

The engine is a multi-fuel type that can burn unleaded petrol, diesel or paraffin. “Avgas is about three times the price of petrol so I’m relieved it can run on ordinary fuels,” he says.

For insurance reasons, Simon isn’t allowed to run the engine at shows. Instead, he plans to take it to Santa Pod and run it down the drag strip. He says: “They will probably only let me do a soft run rather than full throttle. It will be a noisy but interesting spectacle.”

Whatever he does with it, his P100 jet car has given him an idea for a future project: “I’ve just bought a Nimbus 105 turboshaft engine out of a Wasp helicopter. I’m thinking of taking the V8 engine out of my other P100 and putting it in that.

Being shaft driven, it can be connected via a drive box to the Ford’s axles. It should be fun!”

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Thekrankis 6 November 2025
Love to see this at a Hillclimb!
Stroudley 6 November 2025

Marvellous. I wouldn't want to be behind him at the lights. 

