Hot hatch showdown: Seat Leon Cupra R vs Honda Civic Type R

Regardless of the outcome of this showdown, if you’re talking about hot hatches in the conventional sense, the current Civic Type R is the best money can buy.
No other front-driven car for which you can lay down a deposit at your nearest dealership marries such crushing pace with such a deep-seated sense of mechanical involvement. In fact, the only reason this magazine’s road testers elected to bestow upon it four and a half stars is because those so inclined were a little more vociferous in their sentiments than the ones who would give it five. Although it no longer rages, the debate lingers.
As you’ve probably surmised, we haven’t committed editorial hara-kiri and given up the verdict in the first line. Rather, the Honda is the only car in this duo that you can actually buy. Why a nation famous for loosening the purse strings in the pursuit of agile, affordable, peppy shopping carts should be allocated a paltry 24 cars from a run of 799 is anybody’s guess, but each right-hand-drive example of the lava-hot Seat Leon Cupra R is now spoken for, which renders this twin test both academic and fascinating.
This article was originally published on 5 May 2018. We're revisiting some of Autocar's most popular features to provide engaging content in these challenging times.
Academic, because even should this £34,995 newcomer bury its esteemed rival in a win that would come as a considerable but welcome surprise, you still can’t have one. Fascinating because this is the last Cupra model before ‘Cupra’ becomes an independent, performance-oriented institution in the manner of Mercedes-AMG. What this car portends–its relative strengths, drawbacks, focus and, most important for us, the ability to entertain is therefore the concern of anybody who might at some point seriously consider buying a hot hatch.
This battle is for the moral victory. Perhaps for you, it’s a conflict that the Japanese car has already surrendered. You will by now have formed your own opinion of the FK8-generation Civic Type R’s aesthetics, and it may not be entirely favourable. However, with the distinctive-looking Honda sitting longer and wider but no taller than the Seat Leon Cupra R, for sheer presence we’re talking cold-blooded murder here.
si73
I know that I'm in the
I know that I'm in the minority but I like the new civic and while I think the type R would benefit from a rear spoiler delete option, or at least a tame spoiler option as subaru did with it's impreza many moons ago, I really do like the type R as it is purposeful, all the added aero has a purpose beyond aesthetics.
Jimbbobw1977
si73 wrote:
I quite like the Civic as well. In an age where performance models have become more toned down its brash in your face styling is quite appealing. The copper colours on the Seat does not appeal it’s a bit after thought looking
abkq
si73 wrote:
Japan's is a curiously schizophrenic culture. There is the simplicity & purity of its traditional art & philosophy but contemporary Japan reacts against this legacy in an over-the-top way. Unfortunately Honda represents this contemporary Japan whereas Mazda is more attuned to the aesthetics of simplicity.
manicm
si73 wrote:
I’m getting tired of comments like these, for the umpteenth time the rear spoiler and almost every unattractive body vent or cap is there for aerodynamic or downforce reasons. To remove the spoiler would castrate the car dynamically. So swallow it up or stop posting comments like these.
abkq
manicm wrote:
Yes, areodynamic aids are important to cars like these. But no, function does not determine form, function merely influences form. Every technological requirement has a range of formal solutions (the prominance of the rear spoiler could have been attenuated by having it painted black for example)
The above criticisms refer to Honda's inadequate aesthetic response to the technological brief.
manicm
abkq wrote:
Fair enough, but I guess Honda went the cheaper bolt-on route. Both sides could be valid.
si73
manicm wrote:
Sorry? In my post I state that I like the type R and acknowledge that the added aero kit has a purpose beyond aesthetics. However an option of a less hardcore rear spoiler may produce more sales as the majority of posters, when the car was originally reviewed, disliked the spoilers. I am no aero expert and only suggested it becaiuse of most peoples views on it, I am sure Honda could produce something without castrating it, as they are experts. If you actually read my post properly instead of going into rant mode you would see that I like and appreciate the car. Muppet.
si73
As for the leon, it is absurd
As for the leon, it is absurd that they offer so few to such a large hot hatch market as they'd probably sell all they've made quite easily, if they all came here.
Peter Cavellini
What’s your flavour......?
It’s a matter of choice, your money and so on......
cwm honda
Type R
Guys, I bought one last week. It looks terrific in red. It is astounding to drive. I've previously had a S.T. (5 cylinder Volvo engine), Megan R.S. 250 and an Astra VXR. This is far superior to all these. It's abilities far outweigh my talent. It's shockingly fast, and the acceleration is unbelievable. Buy one!
