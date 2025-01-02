Hidden treasures: the world of underground luxury supercar garages

Car enthusiasts are often obsessive collectors, not just in the list of machines they own but all sorts of accessories and tools. So it was perhaps only natural that ultra-luxury collectors would eventually focus on the place where those cars are stored: the garage.

No, not a cheap pre-fab with a single light bulb; instead, a ‘gallery space’ in which they can display their motor (more likely motors), perhaps with a lounge area, a bar, maybe even a turntable that rises and falls so they and their friends can admire their latest wheels from all angles.

Right now, eight car enthusiasts somewhere in the world are enjoying their car collections with their own, even more ambitious and impressive gallery spaces, both above and below the ground.

They’re clients of London-based architect Jonathan Clark and a division of his architecture practice Garage Deluxe, a business he launched four years ago with the aim of combining his passions of cars and architecture.

“Ever since boyhood trips with my father to the Earl’s Court motor show, I’ve been interested in cars,” explains Clark. “Today, in addition to my everyday cars, a Porsche Macan and a Porsche 911 4S Cabriolet, I have an Alfa Romeo Spider 3.2 and a Ferrari 575 Superamerica. I like cars and I understand why other people like them.”

Throughout, of course, he’s had a living to earn, which is where the architecture comes in. Earlier in his career, Clark was involved in major projects that included the Lord’s Cricket Ground media centre and the National Portrait Gallery extension.

However, it was his work designing animal welfare centres that opened his eyes to the benefits of specialising.

“Bars, restaurants, schools, offices: I’ve designed them all,” he says. “But with the animal centres, I discovered there was a market for niche projects. I thought my ideal niche project would be something to do with cars and soon realised most luxury garages are one-off projects. I decided to specialise in them.”